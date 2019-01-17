Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Live Score, Day 3: Vidarbha Set to Take Big Lead Over UP

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 17, 2019, 1:11 PM IST

1st Quarter Final, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 15 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Vidarbha (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

13:02(IST)

Kerala's win is going to be the story of the day. And maybe the week. But there are other games too for us to focus on now.

Rajasthan lead Karnataka by 99 with six wickets in hand. Remember, they had Karnataka reeling at 166 for 9 in the first innings, before Vinay Kumar bailed them out with 83*. Batting in the fourth innings might not be the easiest.

Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha are firmly in control of their matches, against Saurashtra and Uttarakhand.

12:44(IST)

Kerala through to Ranji semifinals for the first time, 61 years after started playing in the competition. #RanjiTrophy #KervsGuj pic.twitter.com/BJeorSic2c

— Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) January 17, 2019
12:41(IST)

Chasing 195, Gujarat were bowled out for just 81. Basil Thampi got five. Sandeep Warrier for four. A superb win for Kerala in front of their home fans in Wayanad. What a story their rise has been over the last couple of years.

12:35(IST)

History! Kerala have defeated Gujarat by 113 runs to qualify for the semifinal for the first time!

12:30(IST)

Fans eagerly waiting for the historic moment. Three minutes to go for lunch in an extended morning session. Kerala need just one more wicket to seal semis berth. #RanjiTrophy #KERvsGUJ pic.twitter.com/igxU2xuDHD

— Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) January 17, 2019
12:13(IST)

Scores at lunch:
Vidarbha 367/3 v Uttarakhand 355. Jaffer unbeaten on 182.
Uttar Pradesh  34/1 v Saurashtra, lead by 211.
Rajasthan 123/4 v Karnataka, lead by 84.

12:09(IST)

Kerala one wicket away! Gujarat in complete tatters at 71 for 9 chasing 195. Basil Thampi has five.

11:41(IST)

Thampi is running through Gujarat. He gets Rush Kalaria for his fourth wicket, leaving them 59 for 6. Kerala four wickets away from semifinals.
 

11:33(IST)

Gujarat got a glimpse of hope with a 39-run stand for the fifth wicket, but Thampi has struck again. Dhruv Raval gone for 17, and Gujarat are 57 for 5 chasing 195.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan are building a slight lead. They lead Karnataka by 59 runs and have lost one wicket.
Vidarbha have lost Sanjay Ramaswamy and Ganesh Satish quickly, but the'yre just five runs behind Uttarakhand. Wasim Jaffer is unbeaten on 169.
UP are close to 200 runs ahead of Saurashtra, with all 10 wickets in hand.

11:11(IST)

200! The double hundred stand between Wasim Jaffer (167*) and S Ramaswamy (139*) is up and the duo are taking Vidarbha forward. Trail Uttarakhand by only 10 runs now.

11:01(IST)

Madhav Kaushik and Rahul Rawat are opening the batting for UP and have begun cautiously. UP 7/0 after 3 overs, lead by 184 runs.

10:40(IST)

All out. Saurashtra have been bowled out for 208. Yash Dayal finishes with four wickets as he has the last man to be dismissed, Prerak Mankad caught by P Garg for 67. Saurashtra trail UP by 177 runs.

10:32(IST)

The runs keep coming for the domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer. He has gone past 150 and along with S Ramaswamy who is batting on 124, taking Vidarbha closer to the total posted by Uttarakhand. They are 316/1, trailing by 39 runs.

10:28(IST)

And another! Sandeep Warrier has a wicket, this time he has Rujul Bhatt caught by Vinoop Manoharan for a seven-ball duck. Dhruv Raval and Rahul Shah are batting at the moment, they are 27 for 4, chasing 195.

Meanwhile, Karnataka have struck with Abhimanyu Mithun dismissing Amitkumar Gautam for 24 to leave Rajasthan 35/1.

10:11(IST)

Well scratch that! Parthiv Patel has fallen for a first-ball duck. And how? Run out! Not what Gujarat wanted. They're in tatters at 16 for 3 chasing 195 against Kerala.

10:05(IST)

Gujarat lose openers! They're 10 for 2 against Kerala chasing 195. Priyank Panchal and Kathan Patel have been dismissed by Basil Thampi. Over to Parthiv Patel now.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan trail Karnataka by 15 runs with all 10 wickets in hand.

09:15(IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third day's play of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals. Here's a quick wrap of the situation:
Vidarbha (260/1) are in control against Uttarakhand (355).
Saurashtra (170/7) are struggling against Uttar Pradesh (385).
Rajasthan (224 and 11/0) are giving Karnataka (263) stiff competition.
Gujarat are set to chase a tricky 195 against Kerala.

Follow our live blog of the third day of Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals.
