Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Live Score, Day 3: Vidarbha Set to Take Big Lead Over UP

10:28(IST)

And another! Sandeep Warrier has a wicket, this time he has Rujul Bhatt caught by Vinoop Manoharan for a seven-ball duck. Dhruv Raval and Rahul Shah are batting at the moment, they are 27 for 4, chasing 195.

Meanwhile, Karnataka have struck with Abhimanyu Mithun dismissing Amitkumar Gautam for 24 to leave Rajasthan 35/1.