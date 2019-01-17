Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Live Updates, Day 3: Gujarat in Tatters, Jaffer Crosses 150

And another! Sandeep Warrier has a wicket, this time he has Rujul Bhatt caught by Vinoop Manoharan for a seven-ball duck. Dhruv Raval and Rahul Shah are batting at the moment, they are 27 for 4, chasing 195.
Meanwhile, Karnataka have struck with Abhimanyu Mithun dismissing Amitkumar Gautam for 24 to leave Rajasthan 35/1.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third day's play of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals. Here's a quick wrap of the situation:
Vidarbha (260/1) are in control against Uttarakhand (355).
Saurashtra (170/7) are struggling against Uttar Pradesh (385).
Rajasthan (224 and 11/0) are giving Karnataka (263) stiff competition.
Gujarat are set to chase a tricky 195 against Kerala.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking