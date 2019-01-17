Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Live Updates, Day 3: Gujarat in Tatters, Jaffer Crosses 150

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 17, 2019, 10:30 AM IST

10:32(IST)

The runs keep coming for the domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer. He has gone past 150 and along with S Ramaswamy who is batting on 124, taking Vidarbha closer to the total posted by Uttarakhand. They are 316/1, trailing by 39 runs.

10:28(IST)

And another! Sandeep Warrier has a wicket, this time he has Rujul Bhatt caught by Vinoop Manoharan for a seven-ball duck. Dhruv Raval and Rahul Shah are batting at the moment, they are 27 for 4, chasing 195.

Meanwhile, Karnataka have struck with Abhimanyu Mithun dismissing Amitkumar Gautam for 24 to leave Rajasthan 35/1.

10:11(IST)

Well scratch that! Parthiv Patel has fallen for a first-ball duck. And how? Run out! Not what Gujarat wanted. They're in tatters at 16 for 3 chasing 195 against Kerala.

10:05(IST)

Gujarat lose openers! They're 10 for 2 against Kerala chasing 195. Priyank Panchal and Kathan Patel have been dismissed by Basil Thampi. Over to Parthiv Patel now.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan trail Karnataka by 15 runs with all 10 wickets in hand.

09:15(IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third day's play of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals. Here's a quick wrap of the situation:
Vidarbha (260/1) are in control against Uttarakhand (355).
Saurashtra (170/7) are struggling against Uttar Pradesh (385).
Rajasthan (224 and 11/0) are giving Karnataka (263) stiff competition.
Gujarat are set to chase a tricky 195 against Kerala.

Follow our live blog of the third day of Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals.
