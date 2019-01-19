Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Live Updates, Day 5: Vidharba Enter Semis, Pujara Key For Saurashtra

09:01(IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the final day of the quarter-finals of the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy Season. Karnataka and Kerala have already booked their places in the semi-finals, by overcoming Rajasthan and Gujarat in their respective clashes. Barring a miracle, Vidharba are also assured of a semi-final berth. But all eyes will be on the Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh clash as an exciting run-chase will resume in Lucknow.