Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals, Day 1 Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 24, 2019, 5:38 PM IST

17:05(IST)

In the other game, Kerala were bowled out for 106 with Umesh Yadav shinning with a 7/48. Faiz Fazal then played well before departing close to stumps. Kerala will be happy with the late wickets but will be aware of the fact that they will have to keep taking wickets to stay in the game. Vidarbha 171/5, lead by 74 runs.

17:04(IST)

What an eventful day of cricket. Both Kerala and Karnataka lost their top order in no time but the difference between the two sides was that Karnataka found heroes in Manish Pandey 62, Shreyas Gopal 87 and S Sharath 74*.  Karnataka with 264/9 on board, will be happy with the fightback but know that Saurashtra hold all the aces at the moment.

17:03(IST)

WICKET! This is a super end to the day for Kerala. They have managed to take three quick wickets to dent Kerala. The set Taide is out caught by Nidheesh of the bowling of Warrier for 23. Vidarbha 171/5, lead by 65 runs.

16:57(IST)

OUT! How often we see one bringing two, the same has happened with Kerala. Basil Thampi take care of the nighwatchman Rajneesh Gurbani, having him caught for a duck. Vidarbha 171/4, lead by 65 runs.

16:54(IST)
16:49(IST)

OUT! Oops, late in day, something to smile for the Kerala players. Faiz Fazal who was looking so good is out caught by Mohammed Azharudeen of the bowling of Warrier for 75. Vidarbha 170/3.

16:42(IST)

Stumps! 64 runs but importantly four wickets taken by Saurashtra to stay on top of this game in the final session of play. Gopal was looking really good but once he departed, the lower order failed to show some fight despite Sharath batting at the other end. He is not out on 74 and will look to add as many as possible tomorrow with Ronit More at the other end. Karnataka 264/9 at stumps.

16:39(IST)

Fazal has settled in nicely and is making sure Kerala have little chance of coming back in the game. Taide at the other end has been solid in his stay so far. Vidarbha 159/2, lead by 53 runs.

16:30(IST)

OUT! Mithun looks to go big against Makvana but does not hit it well at all. The ball lobs up in the air. The fielder at mid off, skipper Unadkat takes it well and Mithun has to go back for 4. Karnataka 258/9.

16:23(IST)
16:19(IST)


OUT! D Jadeja strikes as he has Vinay Kumar out bowled. Kumar was looking to across the line and was bowled. Not sure if it was needed at this stage in the day. He is an experienced player and he knows that he has made a mistake. Karnataka 251/8.

16:17(IST)

Taide is batting at a good rate for Vidarbha. He is 19 from just 19 balls. Vidarbha 146/2, lead by 40 runs. Fazal is going well at the other end on 59. They will want to play through to stumps unscathed.

16:06(IST)
15:55(IST)

OUT! Another wicket for Makvana as he lures Gowtham into a flick across the line, to get an edge which is snapped up in the slip cordon. He is out for 2(5). Karnataka 238/7

15:47(IST)

Dropped! Gowtham shapes to go big but miscues it towards mid off. Skipper Unadkat looks to get to it but cannot hold onto the chance. That should have been taken, really.

15:46(IST)

FIFTY! The skipper is doing the job for his side. Fazal brings up his fifty in 88 balls, inclusive of 10 boundaries. After his bowlers did the job in the morning session, the captain his firing with the bat for Vidarbha. 130/2, Lead by 24 runs.

15:43(IST)

WICKET! Against the run of play, Karnataka lose a wicket. Gopal goes back to pull one off the bowling of Makvana but cannot connect an is bowled for 87. He has played his hand though. Karnataka 232/6. K Gowtham is the new man in.

15:41(IST)

SIX! Gopal comes down the track and hits one for a six to take their stand closer to the century stand. This has been a remarkable fightback from Karnataka.

15:33(IST)

Did You Know? Wasim Jaffer is the first player to score more than 1000 runs in a season twice. He did it 2008-09 and now in 2018-19. A stalwart for a reason.

15:30(IST)

OUT! Another wicket for M Nidheesh and he has the big man Wasim Jaffer out caught behind for 34. A vital breakthrough for the home side. Atharva Taide is the new man in. Lead by 7 runs.

15:23(IST)

Dropped! Warrier is the unlucky bowler to have Fazal dropped at first slip. It was a regulation catch but the skipper needed to hold onto the chance.Vidarbha into the lead now.

15:20(IST)

FIFTY for S Sharath. He came in when his side had just lost their skipper Pandey. He has come in and given Gopal good company while also making sure that the scoreboard is kept moving from time to time. Karnataka 216/5

15:18(IST)

Vidarbha are back to what they are doing best. Building a platform with the top order firing. Fazal is nearing a fifty while Jaffer is more than happy to bide his time and get himself set on this surface. Kerala bowlers will have to churn out something special to stay in the game as the trail is only 2 runs now. Vidarbha 104/1

15:05(IST)

Time for the final session of play. D Jadeja starts off the proceedings for Saurashtra. Gopal and Sharath will want to carry on in the same vein and drive Karnataka forward.

14:47(IST)

TEA has been taken in Wayanad as well. Vidarbha are in a very good position at 94/1, with Wasim Jaffer on 22 and Faiz Fazal on 44. They trail by only 12 runs. Kerala have a daunting task at hand.

14:46(IST)

Tea! A superb session for Karnataka. 72 rus in 29 overs for the loss of one wicket for Karnataka. Gopal and Sharath will be mighty pleased with their effort so far. Both have batted at a decent rate without looking too troubled. They are 200/5 at the interval.

14:39(IST)

The pair of Fazal and Jaffer are playing nicely and not taking any undue risks. They have already added more than 50-runs for the second wicket and will be looking to play out the session at least. Vidarbha 90/1

14:30(IST)

The Saurashtra fielders are clapping in tandem to encourage the bowlers and keeping them motivated. This is really good way to keep yourself up and about.

14:08(IST)

Sharath is now inching towards a half-century with Gopal nearing a ton. Unadkat has bowled a couple of spells and will now look for other bowlers to step in and finish the job.

13:54(IST)

50-run stand is up between Gopal and Sharath. As we said earlier, Saurashtra have done just that. They have dried up the runs for the home side at the moment. Karnataka 186/5.

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals, Day 1 Highlights: As it Happened

Catch all the live updates from the first day of the Ranji trophy 2018-19 semi-finals.

It's all down to the last four now. The semifinals for the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season will get underway on Thursday (January 24) in Bengaluru and Wayanad in Kerala.

Multiple-time Ranji champions and domestic powerhouse Karnataka will take on Cheteshwar Pujara's Saurashtra at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru while defending champions Vidarbha will travel to face first-time semifinalists Kerala.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra

The Ranji semifinals are a mixed bag this season with Karnataka squeezing past Rajasthan, stumbling before stamping their authority in the chase. Karnataka were on the verge on conceding the first-innings lead before former skipper and paceman R. Vinay Kumar lifted them with a 83 not out down the order.

Skipper Manish Pandey and Karun Nair capped off a brilliant chase. Karnataka, who squeezed into the quarters in spite of losing their last group match against Baroda, will count on the experience of winning eight Ranji titles in the past with their last triumph coming in the 2014-15 season.

Adding to Pandey and Nair's fine touch with the bat in the last eight clash, the home side will be bolstered by the return of opener Mayank Agarwal, who missed the quarterfinal after returning from Australia with a sore thumb.

Karnataka will face an upbeat Saurashtra, who completed a record chase of 372 runs in the quarterfinal to upstage Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow. The cornerstone of the chase was opener Harvik Desai, who is the highest-scorer for them this season with 738 runs in nine games with one century and six fifties, and the first ton coming in the last innings.

Saurashtra will hope that Pujara, who made his Test debut at the Chinnaswamy stadium, will guide the young side alongside the experienced Sheldon Jackson, who has 692 runs this season at an average of 49.42.

The visitors have the edge in the bowling department with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat scalping 28 wickets at an average of 17.67 and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja filling in for Ravindra Jadeja with 45 wickets in nine games.

Vidarbha vs Kerala

Defending champions Vidarbha had a comfortable outing in the quarterfinals. The return of Umesh Yadav and the brilliance of Wasim Jaffer completely overwhelmed Team Uttarakhand by an innings and 115 runs in the last eight match.

"Yes, we are the defending champions but Kerala have also done well to reach the semifinals. They are playing at home and the surface will be according to their strengths. If the pitch has help for the fast bowlers, we also have Umesh Yadav and four other good pacemen to choose from," Vidarbha coach and former Mumbai wicketkeeper Chandrakant Pandit told CricketNext from Wayanad.

The veteran Jaffer, who has found a second win since joining Vidarbha from Mumbai, notched up his second double ton of the season and already has 969 runs in nine games with four hundreds at an average of over 80. The experience of Jaffer has guided the young batsmen like Akshay Wadkar and Faiz Fazal.

"Wasim is a champion cricketer, he is scoring tons of runs even at 40 years of age. I met him during practice this morning and I complimented him for his performances with the bat this season. His experience of playing under pressure as well as batting in knock-out games will be invaluable. Along with Umesh (Yadav), Wasim will be the dangerman from Vidarbha," Kerala coach Dav Whatmore told CricketNext.

The addition of Umesh Yadav, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the quarters, to the incisive pace of Lalit Yadav gives Vidarbha all the firepower it needs on the Wayanad track, which has been known to assist the seamers.

The home side, Kerala, are in their first-ever semifinal but have the comfort of playing in familiar territory. The pace duo of Basil Thampi and Sunil Warrier have been among the wickets all season and were instrumental in setting up the quarterfinal win over Gujarat.

"We have done well to reach the semifinals. The home conditions will give us a slight edge and the fact that Vidarbha have not played even a single game in the southern part of India this season is also an advantage for us," Whatmore added.

Their weakness lies in the batting department which is further hampered by the injury to star batsman Sanju Samson, who will miss out on the semifinal. However, coach Whatmore is an experienced campaigner and one can expect him to come up with alternate strategy to counter the champions and create more history by reaching the Ranji finals.
