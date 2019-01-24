Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals, Day 1 Highlights: As it Happened

16:42(IST)

Stumps! 64 runs but importantly four wickets taken by Saurashtra to stay on top of this game in the final session of play. Gopal was looking really good but once he departed, the lower order failed to show some fight despite Sharath batting at the other end. He is not out on 74 and will look to add as many as possible tomorrow with Ronit More at the other end. Karnataka 264/9 at stumps.