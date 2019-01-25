Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals Day 2, Live Score and Updates: Karnataka Keep Saurashtra in Check

#ICYMI for some reason, Umesh Yadav's 12-wicket haul saw Vidarbha through to their second consecutive Ranji Trophy finals. You can read the report here.
OUT! Mithun thought he had him earlier, this time he has him with the approval of the umpire. Pujara looks to whack him out of the ground for some reason, gets a top edge. Mithun calls for it and takes the catch. Saurashtra 178/4, trail by 97. Very un-Pujara shot that, he will be gutted to have thrown it away like that.
Well played Kerala. You made this season's #RanjiTrophy a joy to watch.#ThankYouKerala#ThankYouWhatmore— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 25, 2019
The hero of the game for Vidarbha is Umesh Yadav. The pitch at Wayanad assists pacers, and there's nobody in India who can use such tracks like Umesh. Kerala were always going to be in trouble and that's exactly what happened. Seven in the first innings, five in the second. Umesh's presence will be a massive boost for Vidarbha as the try to defend their title.
At the start of the season, Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal had said they wanted to show that the previous year wasn't a 'fluke'. Boy, have they done that! They'll play the winner of Karnataka v Saurashtra now.
Kerala had a dream run too. Under Dev Whatmore, they're a side that's rapidly on the rise. They can be proud of their campaign too, despite the loss today.
Drama! Karnataka think they have Pujara caught behind and celebrate. But the umpire stays unmoved. Pujara stays unmoved as well. Abhimanyu Mithun the bowler cannot believe it. Neither can Pandey/Nair. Well they have reason to be disappointed - replays show that was off the edge! Pujara extremely lucky there.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking