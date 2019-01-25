Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals Day 2, Live Score and Updates: Karnataka Keep Saurashtra in Check

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 25, 2019, 4:45 PM IST

17:05(IST)

Karnataka then came back in the game thanks to the late wickets in the day. Mithun first got rid of Pujara and then Ronit More didn't allow Saurashtra to get away with it and finished with a five-for. This game is set for a thrilling finish and will make for a good viewing.

17:04(IST)

It was a memorable day for Vidarbha who were rolled over in the first session before they returned the favour on Kerala to beat them by an innings and 11 runs. Umesh Yadav finished with 12 wickets to be the star for them.

17:01(IST)

STUMPS: WICKET! What a way to end the day for Karnataka. Ronit More finishes the day with five wickets to his name. Makvana was the last man to be dismissed. He was out for 1. Saurashtra 227/7, trail by 48 runs. The game is still alive!

16:43(IST)

OUT! Ronit More has another wicket to his name and Karnataka are coming back well in this game. He has Prerak Mankad caught behind. The umpire gave it out but the batsman cannot believe it but has to walk back. Saurashtra 223/6, trail by 52 runs.

16:35(IST)

OUT! That is what happens when there is a big break. Jackson is not in his zone and just a loose waft at one outside off and Ronit More has him caught behind. This is a huge moment in the game. He is out for 46. Saurashtra 223/5, trail by 52 runs.

16:32(IST)

Ouch! Trying to slide to stop a second from being taken, K Gowtham has his knee stuck on the ground and is in pain. The physio is out in the middle to attend him. The stretcher is being called upon to take him out of the ground.

16:19(IST)

The duo have steadied Saurashtra after the big wicket of Pujara. Vinay Kumar has been called back into the attack to price out a wicket. Little over half an hour left in the day. Karnataka will want to take out a few wickets to even this game out.

16:03(IST)

SIX! What a shot. Jackson comes down the wicket and lofts this one over the long on fielder for a maximum. Superb strike that from Sheldon. Saurashtra 205/4, trail by 70 runs.

15:55(IST)

#ICYMI for some reason, Umesh Yadav's 12-wicket haul saw Vidarbha through to their second consecutive Ranji Trophy finals. You can read the report here.

15:47(IST)

A Vasavada is the new man in. He gets off the mark with a neat clip down to the fine leg fence. Coming towards the second half of the final session, Saurashtra know how vital it is to hold fort at the moment.

15:41(IST)

OUT! Mithun thought he had him earlier, this time he has him with the approval of the umpire. Pujara looks to whack him out of the ground for some reason, gets a top edge. Mithun calls for it and takes the catch. Saurashtra 178/4, trail by 97. Very un-Pujara shot that, he will be gutted to have thrown it away like that.

15:21(IST)

Pujara has gone back into his shell now after a flurry of shots. Karnataka will want to keep the pressure on the two batsmen. After 50 overs, Saurashtra are 155/3, trial by 120 runs.

15:08(IST)

SIX! Now then, what a birthday present from Gopal. A short ball from Gopal, Pujara goes back and pulls him for a six over square leg. It is a rare sign, him hitting a six. Saurashtra 150/3, trail by 125 runs.

15:05(IST)

The players are back out in the middle. C Pujara is joined by S Jackson, the pair which saw them home in the last game. Karnataka start the session with K Gowtham bowling. Jackson pulls him for a boundary to show his intentions. Saurashtra 144/3, trail by 131 runs.

14:43(IST)

OUT! Oops, we jinxed it for Patel. Gopal bowls a short one, Patel looks to pull but gloves it onto the pads of the keeper Sharath who manages to hold onto the chance. Patel is distraught but he has to walk back to the hut for 85. That's also Tea. 74 runs in the session in 27 overs.

14:41(IST)

The stand between Pujara and Patel has silenced the Karnataka players completely at the moment. They are just waiting for mistakes but instead are making them themselves. A short ball is pulled to the fence by Patel which takes him to 85. Saurashtra 137/2, trail by 138 runs.

14:28(IST)

Shreyas Gopal has come on for a bowl. Should be interesting to see if Pujara takes him on or continues to bat steadily as he does usually. Patel is getting the boundaries which has kept things moving for them.

14:25(IST)
14:20(IST)

Pujara is now starting to get into his own, dancing down the track to the spinners while staying back and punching the pacers in the gaps to rotate the strike.

14:00(IST)

FIFTY! Eight fifty for Snell Patel in his FC Career. His teammates like his effort and give him a warm applause. Patel raises his bat to acknowledge the appreciation but is back putting his head down, knowing he has work left.

13:46(IST)

Drinks! Saurashtra are 80/2 at the moment and will know that this is a crucial passage of play. V Kumar is given the ball and will be expected to strike for Karnataka.

13:28(IST)

The hero of the game for Vidarbha is Umesh Yadav. The pitch at Wayanad assists pacers, and there's nobody in India who can use such tracks like Umesh. Kerala were always going to be in trouble and that's exactly what happened. Seven in the first innings, five in the second. Umesh's presence will be a massive boost for Vidarbha as the try to defend their title.

13:22(IST)

At the start of the season, Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal had said they wanted to show that the previous year wasn't a 'fluke'. Boy, have they done that! They'll play the winner of Karnataka v Saurashtra now.

Kerala had a dream run too. Under Dev Whatmore, they're a side that's rapidly on the rise. They can be proud of their campaign too, despite the loss today.

13:17(IST)

And it's all over in Wayanad! Vidarbha beat Kerala by an innings and 11 runs to qualify for the final. Umesh Yadav the star with the ball in the second innings too , picking five wickets. 

13:10(IST)

Maybe the umpire just wanted to give Pujara a birthday present? He's turning 31 today. That's the sort of luck you want on your birthday. Could be a huge moment in the game though.

13:06(IST)

Drama! Karnataka think they have Pujara caught behind and celebrate. But the umpire stays unmoved. Pujara stays unmoved as well. Abhimanyu Mithun the bowler cannot believe it. Neither can Pandey/Nair. Well they have reason to be disappointed - replays show that was off the edge! Pujara extremely lucky there.

13:00(IST)

Yash Thakur gets his fourth as well! Kerala nine down. Vidarbha one wicket away from victory!

12:49(IST)

Kerala lose their eight wicket. Umesh Yadav gets Basil Thampi for his fourth wicket of the innings (11th of the match). Kerala need 27 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.

12:42(IST)

Back after the break. Cheteshwar Pujara has walked in to join Patel.Karnataka have to get him out early, else they could be in for a long long time.

12:05(IST)

Lunch: OUT! Jadeja falls at the stroke of lunch.He is out caught by Sharath of the bowling of Ronit More and Karnataka have something to smile about at the lunch interval. Saurashtra 63/2, trail by 212 runs.

LOAD MORE

Catch live updates and live cricket score from Day 2 of the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2018/19.

Day 1 Report:

Karnataka vs Saurashtra in Bangalore

Three Karnataka batsmen scored half-centuries but Jaydev Unadkat's four-wicket haul restricted Karnataka to 264 for 9 at stumps on the first day at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Karnataka were reeling at 30 for 4 at one stage before half-centuries from number 5, 6 and 7 - Manish Pandey (62), Shreyas Gopal (87) and S Sharath (74*) - bailed Karnataka out. Unadkat ended with 4 for 50 while off-spinner Kamlesh Makvana got 3 for 73.

The first half of the day was all about Jaydev Unadkat running through the Karnataka top order. The pitch had some juice early in the day and the Saurashtra captain got the ball to talk, bowling with zip and accounting for R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal and K Siddharth leaving Karnataka 19 for 3.

Samarth and Siddharth were trapped leg before by balls that came in, while Agarwal fished at one that angled away and edged behind after a 30-ball 2. Chetan Sakariya had Karun Nair nicking behind on 9 to leave Karnataka reeling at 30 for 4.

Saurashtra had their tails up but Pandey and Shreyas Gopal arrested the slide. Pandey counter-attacked, like he had done in the quarter-final against Rajasthan, and made 62 off 67 with four fours and three sixes.

Unadkat broke the 106-run stand after the lunch break, bowling Pandey from around the stumps and leaving Karnataka in trouble again at 136 for 5. Yet again, Karnataka had a rescue act with Gopal and S Sharath adding 96 for the sixth wicket.

Gopal was fortunate to be dropped early on 33, but used the chance to settle in against the spinners. Sharath too gave him good company as Karnataka ended the second session losing just one wicket.

Saurashtra got on top again in the third session, courtesy Kamlesh Makvana's triple strikes. The off-spinner's wickets were also a result of some poor shots.

Gopal first pulled and missed a not-so-short ball to fall on 87. K Gowtham was dropped on 0 at mid-off but failed to use his reprieve and edged to slip for 2. Abhimanyu Mithun then slogged to mid-off, leaving Sharath watching helplessly from the other end.

Kerala vs Vidarbha in Wayanad

Umesh Yadav's seven-wicket burst put Vidarbha well on top, despite a late fightback by Kerala with the ball.

Opting to field, Vidarbha smashed out Kerala for just 106 in 28.4 overs with Umesh picking 7 for 48 from 12 overs. Vidarbha ended on 171 for 5, a lead of 65 runs, with skipper Faiz Fazal scoring 75.

Only three Kerala batsmen - Sachin Baby (22), Vishnu Vinod (37*) and Basil Thampi (10) - got double-digit scores. Rajneesh Gurbani, the other pacer, bagged the three remaining wickets as Vidarbha had Kerala under the mat on a green track.

Batting became easier when Vidarbha came out to bat. Faiz Fazal, the captain, led the way with a half-century. The ageless run-machine Wasim Jaffer scored 34 runs, completing 1000 in the season. He became the first batsman to score 1000 or more runs in two different Ranji seasons, the first being in 2008-09.

Vidarbha were cruising at 170 for 2 before Fazal's dismissal triggered a bit of a collapse. They lost three wickets for 1 run, giving Kerala some hope going into the second day.
