Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals Day 2, Live Score and Updates: Pujara Key as Karnataka Look to Put Pressure

The hero of the game for Vidarbha is Umesh Yadav. The pitch at Wayanad assists pacers, and there's nobody in India who can use such tracks like Umesh. Kerala were always going to be in trouble and that's exactly what happened. Seven in the first innings, five in the second. Umesh's presence will be a massive boost for Vidarbha as the try to defend their title.