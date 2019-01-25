Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals Day 2, Live Score and Updates: Saurashtra, Vidarbha Steady

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 25, 2019, 11:37 AM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

11:34(IST)

OUT! A loud, loud appeal from Yash Thakur for an lbw decision against Arun Karthik. The umpire takes his time but gives it out. That's a big blow for Kerala who are now 59/3, trail by 43 runs.

11:29(IST)

WICKET! Umesh has another wicket, he has Vinod caught in the slip cordon. That was a good length ball which bounced a bit more. Kerala 59/2, trail by 43 runs.

11:17(IST)

OUT! More does the job for Karnataka, he gets Desai to edge one to the fielder this time. He is out for 25. Vishvaraj Jadeja is the new man in. Saurashtra 43/1, trail by 232 runs.

11:11(IST)


Arun Karthik has played his shots and got the Kerala side off to a decent start. Time for a new bowler in Yash Thakur. He starts with a full toss and is spanked to the cover fence. Kerala 53/1, trail by 53 runs.

11:07(IST)

Karnataka are looking to tempt Saurashtra openers into a fall shot but so far, neither of the two have been tempted into it. This has been a good start for them. They are 33/0, trail by 242 runs.
 

10:54(IST)

OUT! First strike for Umesh Yadav, he has Jalaj Saxena caught behind. It was a back of a length ball, reared up on the batsman. Keeper juggled but held onto it. Kerala 28/1

10:45(IST)

Leading edge! Umesh lures Saxena into playing one across the line, the leading edge just evades Umesh going to his left to take it. He is bowling with a lot of venom at the moment.

10:38(IST)

FOUR! Patel gets going with a boundary square of the wicket of the bowling of Vinay Kumar. This is a decent start for Saurashta.

10:31(IST)

SIX! Karthik has come out with a positive mindset. Gurbani goes full and he is just lofted over his head for a biggie. That is someway to signal your intentions. Kerala 10/0, trail by 92 runs.

10:29(IST)

Vinay Kumar starts the proceedings for Bangalore. H Desai and S Patel are opening the batting for Saurashtra. They will want to start well. Saurashtra 0/0

10:27(IST)

Signs! First ball of the second stint, Jalaj Saxena has come out to open with Arun Karthik. Gurbani's first ball kept really low nad the next one bounced a lot more.

10:18(IST)

OUT! Just like Vidarbha, Karnatake have lost their final wicket. D Jadeja has More caught at first slip by Desai for 2. Karnataka 275 all out. Srinivas Sharath was left stranded on 83 and would have hoped for more support. Should be interesting to see how they bowl now.

10:16(IST)

OUT! Warrier finishes with 5/57 and he has Thakur out caught behind and Vidarbha have been bowled out for 208. This is a superb comeback from Kerala. The lead for Vidarbha is 102 runs. The conditions are good for bowling so Vidarbha will look to return this favour.

10:13(IST)

FOUR and SIX for Umesh Yadav who is swinging his bat at anything in his arc. He has taken Vidarbha to 208/9. Sharath in the other game, is batting on 82 and taking Karnataka ahead, slowly and steadily. Karnataka 274/9.

10:07(IST)

OUT! Warrier has another, the ball is playing all kinds of tricks at the moment. Kale is the latest man to be dismissed. Kerala are just a wicket away now. Vidarbha 194/9, lead by 88 runs.

09:54(IST)

WICKET! No chance for Sarvate to repair any damage says Warrier. He has him caught Mohammed Azharuddeen for 6. Vidarbha are now 183/8, lead by 77 runs. What a fightback from Kerala.

09:47(IST)

The onus is now on Sarvate to ensure Vidarbha have a decent lead. Ever since the wicket of Faiz Fazal, they have just not found away to keep the Kerala bowlers quiet.

09:38(IST)

OUT! And another for Thampi. He has A V Wadkar caught for a duck as well. They are making most of movement available early in the day. Do Vidarbha have an answer to this onslaught? Vidarbha 172/7, lead by 66 runs.

09:35(IST)

WICKET! What a start for Kerala, Basil Thampi strikes first up, he has Ganesh Satish caught for a duck. The Kerala bowlers are making a game of this now. Vidarbha 172/6, lead by 66 runs.

09:30(IST)

It is Unadkat who is starting the proceedings for Saurashtra. Onus will be on S Sharath to do the scoring and take Karnataka to a score in excess of 300. Karnataka 265/9.

09:21(IST) Kept It Simple and Waited for Batsmen to Make Errors: Unadkat

The only time in the day there was some assistance for the bowlers was in the first hour. Jaydev Unadkat used that to the maximum, getting the ball to nip both ways.

09:14(IST)

Unadkat took 4/50 yesterday to set the game up for his side Saurashtra. Here's what he had to say about their assessment of the wicket. "We thought the wicket was a bit damp. A bit of moisture on the wicket so we had to bowl in the right areas, on the top of off stump. That's what we talked about. We'll keep off stump line and wait for them to make the errors. That was the only plan and we're happy that we got wickets. Sometimes you bowl to the plans and you don't get wickets. The spinners also capitalised later."

09:00(IST)

Welcome to the coverage of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semifinals. Promises to be an eventful day again. Karnataka will look to extend their innings as much while Kerala in the other game, will want to keep taking wickets to stay in the game. Stay tuned for all the udpates.

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals Day 2, Live Score and Updates: Saurashtra, Vidarbha Steady

India's Umesh Yadav prepares to bowl during play in the second cricket test between Australia and India. (Image: AP)

Catch live updates and live cricket score from Day 2 of the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2018/19.

Day 1 Report:

Karnataka vs Saurashtra in Bangalore

Three Karnataka batsmen scored half-centuries but Jaydev Unadkat's four-wicket haul restricted Karnataka to 264 for 9 at stumps on the first day at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Karnataka were reeling at 30 for 4 at one stage before half-centuries from number 5, 6 and 7 - Manish Pandey (62), Shreyas Gopal (87) and S Sharath (74*) - bailed Karnataka out. Unadkat ended with 4 for 50 while off-spinner Kamlesh Makvana got 3 for 73.

The first half of the day was all about Jaydev Unadkat running through the Karnataka top order. The pitch had some juice early in the day and the Saurashtra captain got the ball to talk, bowling with zip and accounting for R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal and K Siddharth leaving Karnataka 19 for 3.

Samarth and Siddharth were trapped leg before by balls that came in, while Agarwal fished at one that angled away and edged behind after a 30-ball 2. Chetan Sakariya had Karun Nair nicking behind on 9 to leave Karnataka reeling at 30 for 4.

Saurashtra had their tails up but Pandey and Shreyas Gopal arrested the slide. Pandey counter-attacked, like he had done in the quarter-final against Rajasthan, and made 62 off 67 with four fours and three sixes.

Unadkat broke the 106-run stand after the lunch break, bowling Pandey from around the stumps and leaving Karnataka in trouble again at 136 for 5. Yet again, Karnataka had a rescue act with Gopal and S Sharath adding 96 for the sixth wicket.

Gopal was fortunate to be dropped early on 33, but used the chance to settle in against the spinners. Sharath too gave him good company as Karnataka ended the second session losing just one wicket.

Saurashtra got on top again in the third session, courtesy Kamlesh Makvana's triple strikes. The off-spinner's wickets were also a result of some poor shots.

Gopal first pulled and missed a not-so-short ball to fall on 87. K Gowtham was dropped on 0 at mid-off but failed to use his reprieve and edged to slip for 2. Abhimanyu Mithun then slogged to mid-off, leaving Sharath watching helplessly from the other end.

Kerala vs Vidarbha in Wayanad

Umesh Yadav's seven-wicket burst put Vidarbha well on top, despite a late fightback by Kerala with the ball.

Opting to field, Vidarbha smashed out Kerala for just 106 in 28.4 overs with Umesh picking 7 for 48 from 12 overs. Vidarbha ended on 171 for 5, a lead of 65 runs, with skipper Faiz Fazal scoring 75.

Only three Kerala batsmen - Sachin Baby (22), Vishnu Vinod (37*) and Basil Thampi (10) - got double-digit scores. Rajneesh Gurbani, the other pacer, bagged the three remaining wickets as Vidarbha had Kerala under the mat on a green track.

Batting became easier when Vidarbha came out to bat. Faiz Fazal, the captain, led the way with a half-century. The ageless run-machine Wasim Jaffer scored 34 runs, completing 1000 in the season. He became the first batsman to score 1000 or more runs in two different Ranji seasons, the first being in 2008-09.

Vidarbha were cruising at 170 for 2 before Fazal's dismissal triggered a bit of a collapse. They lost three wickets for 1 run, giving Kerala some hope going into the second day.
day 2live scorelive updatesRanji semis liveRanji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals

Loading...