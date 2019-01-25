Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals Day 2, Live Score and Updates: Saurashtra, Vidarbha Steady

09:14(IST)

Unadkat took 4/50 yesterday to set the game up for his side Saurashtra. Here's what he had to say about their assessment of the wicket. "We thought the wicket was a bit damp. A bit of moisture on the wicket so we had to bowl in the right areas, on the top of off stump. That's what we talked about. We'll keep off stump line and wait for them to make the errors. That was the only plan and we're happy that we got wickets. Sometimes you bowl to the plans and you don't get wickets. The spinners also capitalised later."