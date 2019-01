17:10(IST)

Stumps! On a day which threatened to take away the game from the home side, Karnataka and their tail has wagged to give themselves a fabulous chance of making it to the Ranji Trophy Finals. Staring at defending a total less than 200 against Saurashtra, Shreyas Gopal and co have helped the home side take the lead past 270 at the close of play.

Karnataka finish 237 for eight, and lead by 276 runs.