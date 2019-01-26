Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals Day 3, Live Score and Updates: Jadeja Keeps Saurashtra in the Hunt

Republic Day at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium #RanjiTrophy with the Karnataka and Saurashtra teams lining up as the flag is hoisted pic.twitter.com/f0e7HVzpFo— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) January 26, 2019
48 runs. Three wickets.
That's the equation for the first-innings lead. Karnataka have the edge thanks to some late wickets on the second day, and if they can polish off the tail, they'll be in a great position in this game. The pitch is getting increasingly difficult to bat on, and batting fourth won't be easy. Saurashtra need a big big effort from their bowlers - both with the bat and the ball - to fight back. Welcome to the third day!
