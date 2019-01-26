Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals Day 3, Live Score and Updates: Karnataka's Lead Crosses 200 at Tea

January 26, 2019

Live Blog

Highlights

15:18(IST)

This match has been a constant back and forth contest between Karnataka and Saurashtra. Each time one side has edged themselves away in the semi-final, the other has struck back, bringing the match on to an even keel. Karnataka 188/8, lead by 227 runs.

15:14(IST)

Dharmendra Jadeja has taken 50 wickets this Ranji Trophy season. He becomes the sixth bowler this season to do so. He has been the wrecker in chief for Saurashtra this season and in this game. 

15:09(IST)
14:41(IST)

TEA! Karnataka have managed to secure a lead of 215 runs. Shreyas Gopal has kept one end intact and now has been joined in by K Gowtham for the eighth-wicket stand. Karnataka 176/7.

14:36(IST)
14:14(IST)
14:12(IST)

WICKET! Wicket No. 200 for Jaydev Unadkat in Ranji Trophy contests. He was smacked for a boundary in the previous ball and has comeback as well as he could have. Karnataka are now 155 for seven. In comes K Gowtham.

14:08(IST)

SIX! Down the track and a clean strike from Shreyas Gopal off Dharmendra Singh Jadeja. He moves to 31, Karnataka’s score crosses 150 and the lead has now touched 190.

13:58(IST)

This could be the strategy for Karnataka. Shreyas Gopal will try to keep his end intact while Vinay Kumar plays the aggressor. Karnataka do need the runs. They need a decent score to give themselves a chance.

13:56(IST)

FOUR! Vijay Kumar is off the mark with a boundary. Walks down the track to Unadkat, attempts a big heave over midwicket. Doesn’t connect well but it still goes to the fence for four.

13:43(IST)

WICKET! The skipper Jaydev Unadkat is back into the attack for Saurashtra, and he removed Sridharan Sharath. He has been dismissed LBW. The hosts are now 129 for six. More importantly, they still have a 168-run lead.

13:31(IST)

SIX! Shreyas Gopal has had enough. He steps out and smacks Makwana over long on for a maximum. Karnataka 122/5, lead by 161 runs.

13:19(IST)

Karnataka’s lead has now crossed 150. They will be eyeing to take the lead beyond 200 if they need to have any chance of defending it. Remember, Saurashtra chased down a record target in the quarterfinals to qualify.

13:08(IST)

Mayank Agarwal gone! Left-arm spinner Dharmendrasingh Jadeja is keeping Saurashtra in the game. That's a beauty - pitched on leg and spun away, Agarwal was squared up and beaten to be bowled. Karnataka 108 for 5, lead by 147.

12:58(IST)

Karnataka have reached 100 for 4, lead by 139. Spinners D Jadeja and Kamlesh Makvana bowling in tandem.

12:46(IST)

Huge wicket! D Jadeja gets Pandey out lbw. Pandey was defending dangerously with pad in front and has been dismissed this time. Karnataka 89/4, lead by 128. All eyes on Agarwal now.

12:44(IST)

Welcome back to the post lunch session, says Pandey with a six over deep mid wicket. That's some start to proceedings!

12:02(IST)

Nervous times for Manish Pandey in the last over before lunch, bowled by left-arm spinner D Jadeja, but he survives. Pandey on 17, Agarwal 32, Karnataka go into lunch at 80 for 3, lead by 119. Saurashtra have to break this stand soon if they are to have a chance!

11:30(IST)

Well what do I know? It's the swing that strikes! A little bit of movement for Mankad and he traps Nair plumb in front. Huge wicket. Karnataka 52 for 3, lead by 91.

11:22(IST)

Prerak Mankad is getting movement both ways, but at 110 kmh, it's hardly a trouble for Nair and Agarwal. Karnataka settling in nicely, 83 ahead.

11:10(IST)

Karun Nair looks in a fairly positive mood. He's got 11 off 15. Agarwal is on 12, as Karnataka head into drinks at 38 for 2. Lead by 77.

10:58(IST)

Karnataka 2 down. Prerak Mankad gets Siddharth with his first ball. Karnataka lead by 65. Saurashtra staying alive with these wickets.

10:39(IST)

Jaydev Unadkat vs Mayank Agarwal is turning out to be a good battle. Agarwal was lucky earlier on to survive an lbw call but is gradually settling in. Karnataka's lead is approaching 60.

10:22(IST)

Here we go. Unadkat strikes early, just like he had done in the first innings. R Samarth is out bowled, a massive massive gap between bat and pad. Unadkat goes through from around the stumps. Karnataka 10 for 1, lead by 49. 

09:58(IST)

Saurashtra all out for 236! Karnataka end with a lead of 39. That's thanks to Ronit More's 6 for 60. He gets Vasavada as the last wicket and ends Saurashtra's innings. That's a useful lead as the pitch will only get tougher to bat on.

09:47(IST)

No hat-trick for Mithun. Arpit Vasavada lets one go outside off.

09:39(IST)

Well scratch that. Unadkat cannot do it with the bat. He's gone for a first ball duck. Misses a straight full ball and is lbw. Mithun has his third, Karnataka ahead by 45 and need just one more wicket.

09:38(IST)

Wicket number 1 of Day 3: Dharmendra Jadeja caught behind off Abhimanyu Mithun. A nothing shot outside off, an outside edge, and the sixth catch of the innings for wicketkeeper S Sharath. Saurashtra 230 for 8, trail by 45. Captain Jaydev Unadkat now has to do it with the bat as well!

09:22(IST)

09:03(IST)

48 runs. Three wickets.

That's the equation for the first-innings lead. Karnataka have the edge thanks to some late wickets on the second day, and if they can polish off the tail, they'll be in a great position in this game. The pitch is getting increasingly difficult to bat on, and batting fourth won't be easy. Saurashtra need a big big effort from their bowlers - both with the bat and the ball - to fight back. Welcome to the third day!

Catch live updates and live cricket score from Day 3 of the semi-finals between Karnataka and Saurashtra of the Ranji Trophy 2018/19.

Day 2 Report:

Umesh Yadav took a special liking to Wayanad track to turn on the heat against Kerala. The paceman’s 12-wicket haul set up Vidarbha’s innings and 11-run win in the Ranji Trophy semifinal as they booked their entry into the title clash for the second successive season.

In the other semifinal in Bangalore, Ronit More's five-wicket haul helped Karnataka take a slight edge against Saurashtra. At stumps on the second day, Saurashtra were 227 for 7, trailing Karnataka's 275 by 48 runs.

Kerala v Vidarbha in Wayanad

Umesh, since returning from Australia and joining Vidarbha in the quarterfinals, has taken 21 wickets in just two Ranji games, backing up his nine-wicket haul in the quarter-finals against Team Uttarakhand with 12 wickets in the semis.

Umesh claimed 5/31 in the second essay to run through the Kerala line-up and bowled them out for just 91 in 24.5 overs to end the lop-sided match in little over four sessions. Medium-pacer Yash Thakur backed up Umesh to claim 4/28 and set up their second successive innings win.

The defending champions started day two at 171/5 but were bundled out for 208 in 52.4 overs, giving them a lead of 102 runs. On the first day, Umesh had picked up 7/48 in the first innings to send Kerala packing for just 106. Kerala’s Sandeep Warrier scalped 5/57 for his 44th wicket of the season and the fourth five-wicket haul this year.

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena was promoted to open the batting but failed to handle Umesh’s express pace and walked back for just 7. Umesh then added the wickets of Vishnu Vinod (15) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (1). Vidarbha medium-pacer Thakur also grabbed three wickets before lunch as Kerala collapsed from 59/1 to 66/7.

After lunch, Umesh didn’t take long to bag his fourth wicket of the second innings, clean bowling Basil Thampi as the hosts slumped to 73/8. He then returned for his fifth and final wicket of the innings, forcing an edge of M Nidheesh.

Vidarbha will face the winner of Saurashtra vs Karnataka in the final that will get underway on February 3.

Brief Scores: Kerala 106 (Vishnu Vinod 37, Umesh Yadav 7/48) & 91 (Arun Karthik 36, Umesh Yadav 5/31) lost to Vidharba 208 (Faiz Fazal 75, Sandeep Warrier 5/57) by an innings and 11 runs

Karnataka v Saurashtra

Karnataka added 11 runs to their overnight total and were skittled out for 275, with S Sharath stranded on 83.

Saurashtra's openers added more momentum to their side with a 43-run stand before Harvik Desai slashed and edged Ronit More to the slip cordon. More then had Vishwaraj Jadeja edging behind at the stroke of lunch to leave Saurashtra 63 for 2.

The best batsman of the side, Cheteshwar Pujara, walked in at No. 4. Knowing that it was a make or break scenario for them, Karnataka's pace duo of Abhimanyu Mithun and More produced a terrific spell after lunch, testing the batsmen with relentless accuracy. Mithun should have had Pujara for just 1, but the umpire failed to notice an obvious outside edge that was grabbed by the keeper. Much to the dismay of the entire Karnataka side, Pujara batted on.

At the other end, Snell Patel was positive and settled in. Pujara remained steady as ever and the duo added 74 for the third wicket before Patel edged Shreyas Gopal's long hop down leg side for the keeper to hold on.

Pujara shifted gears then, and even hit a six, but perished to the rare mood. He looked to pull Mithun but the ball didn't rise, the top edge resulting in a simple return catch. Mithun should have had Pujara for 1, but finally had his man for 45.

Sheldon Jackson came out with an intent to score quickly and raced to 46 off 62 with two sixes and four fours, before he edged More to the keeper. K Gowtham had injured his knee while diving just a ball earlier, resulting in a break that perhaps disturbed Jackson's concentration.

More then accounted for Prerak Mankad and Kamlesh Makvana, leaving Aarpit Vasavada unbeaten on 26 at stumps.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 227 for 7 (Snell Patel 85, Sheldon Jackson 46, Cheteshwar Pujara 45; Ronit More 5/54) trail Karnataka 275 all out (Shreyas Gopal 87, S Sharath 83, Manish Pandey 62; Jaydev Unadkat 4/56) by 48 runs.
