Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals, Live Updates, Day 1: Saurashtra Keep Karnataka in Check; Vidarbha Start Well

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 24, 2019, 1:25 PM IST

13:17(IST)

Both Fazal and Ramaswamy are playing cautiously and are ensuring they do not give the other side any means to come back in the game. Vidarbha are 20/0

13:01(IST)

FIFTY! An important fifty for Shreyas Gopal, his eight in his FC career so far. He gave Pandey good company and now will want to bat longer and extend this innings as much as possible. Karnataka 140/5

12:57(IST)

Elsewhere, Vidarbha have begun their first stint with the bat well. Faiz Fazal and S Ramaswamy both are off the mark and will look to give their side a solid start. Vidarbha 3/0, trail by 103 runs.

12:54(IST)

OUT! Manish Pandey is bowled by Jaydev Unadkat for 62. Just not the start Karnataka would have wished for after the break. S Sharath joins Gopal in the middle. Karnataka 136/5!

12:39(IST)

Manish Pandey and Shreyas Gopal are back out in the middle. They will want to start afresh and build a stand to take Karnataka to a fighting total. In the other game, Vidarbha will look to bat better than Kerala, that is, saying the least.

12:31(IST) 'Humble and Exceptional' Umesh Yadav Paves Way for Vidarbha Victory

Umesh Yadav was the star of the show with the ball for Vidarbha as he once again proved his credentials on Indian pitches, returning with figures of 9/113 to help his side storm through to the Ranji Trophy semi-finals after an innings and 115 runs victory against Uttarakhand.

https://www.news18.com

12:14(IST)

ALL OUT! M Nidheesh is caught and bowled. Rajnesh Gurbani picks up his third wicket of the day. Nidheesh defends the delivery upishly and the seamer keeps his composure and pouches the attempt with the right hand to bring an end to the home side's innings. Kerala 106 all out

12:07(IST)

DROPPED! Inches away from getting his eighth wicket was Umesh Yadav! Vishnu Vinod goes for a big heave, trying to score as many as he can, but only managed to sky the ball. Wasim Jaffer misjudges and spills it. To make it worse, Vinod smacks the next ball for six!

12:01(IST)

LUNCH!

Manish Pandey has ensured Karnataka are not blown away completely thanks to his counter-attacking batting style. With Gopal for company, he has taken Karnataka to 128/4.

11:56(IST)

OUT. Kerala are in dire straits, Sandeep Warrier is out bowled for a duck. Umesh Yadav has SEVEN wickets to his name. SEVEN! The stump is still feeling the heat while we type this. Kerala 81/9. Will they last the first session?

11:51(IST)

FIFTY! Manish Pandey brings up a vital fifty. He is happy to play his shots and has got Karnataka to a decent score for now. He will know there is a lot of work left though.

11:37(IST)

OUT! Another wicket for Umesh Yadav, Thampi looks to flay at one outside off but is caught behind for 10. Kerala sink further, 71/8 after 22 overs.

11:24(IST)

FIVE! Umesh Yadav takes yet another five-wicket haul. His fifth wicket is of Jalaj Saxena who was caught at second slip off a good length ball. Kerala in deep, deep trouble at 55/7. Umesh's figures at the moment: 7.2-1-21-5.

11:12(IST)

SIX! There is no stopping Pandey. He slinks down the wicket and just smashes D Jadeja over long off for a maximum. This is some enterprising batting from Manish. Karnataka 70/4.

11:07(IST)

OUT! Sachin Baby is bowled by Rajneesh Gurbani. Baby seemed to be beaten by the late movement there. Kerala in strife now, at 46/6. Can Vishnu Vinod take them to a fighting total with Jalaj Saxena?

11:00(IST)

SIX! Manish Pandey is not holding back. Mankad bowls one in the arc outside off, Pandey just goes through with his lofted drive and gets a maximum for it. Stupendous shot.

10:52(IST)

JUST WIDE! Pandey is playing with fire. He carves one behind point, just wide of the D Jadeja at point who throws himself to his right but cannot grab a stunner. Karnataka 43/4.

10:41(IST)

WICKET! Umesh Yadav has another to his name! On good length just outside the off stump and Arun Karthik only manages to edge the ball to the wicketkeeper. Kerala 40/5

10:40(IST)

WICKET! The wickets just keep falling, this time it is Karun Nair who is caught behind Prerak Mankad for 9. This is a top bowling display from Saurashtra and are making the most of the conditions on offer. Karnataka 30/4.

10:35(IST)

Trouble! And another one for Umesh Yadav, he has Vinoop Manoharan is caught in the slips for a four ball duck. Faiz Fazal, skipper took the catch. Kerala struggling at 36 for 4.

10:28(IST)

OUT! Gurbani was troubling Ponnam all the while and now has him dismissed. Rahul is out caught in the slips and Kerala are in tatters at 27/3, much like Karnataka.

10:21(IST)

WICKET! Huge wicket for Saurashtra as Unadkat snares the experienced Mayank Agarwal. He is out for 2 from 30 balls, caught behind. Nothing he could do about that delivery though. Manish Pandey walks in and there is a huge shout against him. Gets away since it pitched outside leg else it was dead plumb. Karnataka 19/3!

10:13(IST)

Ouch. Ponnam Rahul cops a blow on his stomach from a sharp delivery by Rajneesh Gurbani. The physio is out in the middle attending him. Good time to recollect your thoughts.

10:06(IST)

OUT! Umesh Yadav strikes again, he has Sijomon Joseph caught by S Ramaswamy for seven ball duck. Bright start for Vidarbha this. Kerala are 21/2.

10:02(IST)

WICKET! Unadkat changes his angle and traps KV Siddharth right in front of the stumps. He is out for 12 and Saurashtra are right on top in this game. Karun Nair gets off the mark with a boundary. Karnataka 18/2.

09:54(IST)

WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes for Vidarbha. Mohammad Azharudeen is caught at mid on for 8. Kerala are 9/1. Sijomon Joseph joins Rahul P at the crease.

09:43(IST)

Kerala have begun cautiously as expected, Rahul P has played twelve balls but is yet to get off the mark. Mohammad Azharudden is batting at a SR of 300. 3 runs in 1 ball. Just Cricket things!

09:37(IST)

WICKET! Jaydev Unadkat gives Saurashtra the perfect start, he has Samarth lbw for a first ball duck. This is an ideal start for them. Not so much for Karnataka. They are 0/1 after 1 over.

09:36(IST)

Here are the playing XI for both the games:

Karnataka vs Saurashtra -

Karnataka: S Sharath (W), Vinay Kumar R, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey (C), Mithun A, Shreyas Gopal, Gowtham K, Mayank Agarwal, Samarth R, Ronit More, Siddharth K V

Saurashtra: C Pujara, A V Vasavada, D A Jadeja, K Makwana, Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (W), J Unadkat (C), H Desai , Chetan Sakariya, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja

Kerala vs Vidarbha -

Vidarbha: F Y Fazal (C), A A Sarvate, Ganesh Satish, S R Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer, Umesh Yadav, A V Wadkar (W), R N Gurbani, M R Kale, Atharva Taide, Y R Thakur

Kerala: Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, K B Arun Karthick, Sachin Baby (C), Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen (W), Nidheesh M D, Rahul P, Vinoop Sheela Manoharan, Sijomon Joseph

09:28(IST)

He's back chasing history!

Catch all the live updates from the first day of the Ranji trophy 2018-19 semi-finals.

It's all down to the last four now. The semifinals for the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season will get underway on Thursday (January 24) in Bengaluru and Wayanad in Kerala.

Multiple-time Ranji champions and domestic powerhouse Karnataka will take on Cheteshwar Pujara's Saurashtra at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru while defending champions Vidarbha will travel to face first-time semifinalists Kerala.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra

The Ranji semifinals are a mixed bag this season with Karnataka squeezing past Rajasthan, stumbling before stamping their authority in the chase. Karnataka were on the verge on conceding the first-innings lead before former skipper and paceman R. Vinay Kumar lifted them with a 83 not out down the order.

Skipper Manish Pandey and Karun Nair capped off a brilliant chase. Karnataka, who squeezed into the quarters in spite of losing their last group match against Baroda, will count on the experience of winning eight Ranji titles in the past with their last triumph coming in the 2014-15 season.

Adding to Pandey and Nair's fine touch with the bat in the last eight clash, the home side will be bolstered by the return of opener Mayank Agarwal, who missed the quarterfinal after returning from Australia with a sore thumb.

Karnataka will face an upbeat Saurashtra, who completed a record chase of 372 runs in the quarterfinal to upstage Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow. The cornerstone of the chase was opener Harvik Desai, who is the highest-scorer for them this season with 738 runs in nine games with one century and six fifties, and the first ton coming in the last innings.

Saurashtra will hope that Pujara, who made his Test debut at the Chinnaswamy stadium, will guide the young side alongside the experienced Sheldon Jackson, who has 692 runs this season at an average of 49.42.

The visitors have the edge in the bowling department with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat scalping 28 wickets at an average of 17.67 and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja filling in for Ravindra Jadeja with 45 wickets in nine games.

Vidarbha vs Kerala

Defending champions Vidarbha had a comfortable outing in the quarterfinals. The return of Umesh Yadav and the brilliance of Wasim Jaffer completely overwhelmed Team Uttarakhand by an innings and 115 runs in the last eight match.

"Yes, we are the defending champions but Kerala have also done well to reach the semifinals. They are playing at home and the surface will be according to their strengths. If the pitch has help for the fast bowlers, we also have Umesh Yadav and four other good pacemen to choose from," Vidarbha coach and former Mumbai wicketkeeper Chandrakant Pandit told CricketNext from Wayanad.

The veteran Jaffer, who has found a second win since joining Vidarbha from Mumbai, notched up his second double ton of the season and already has 969 runs in nine games with four hundreds at an average of over 80. The experience of Jaffer has guided the young batsmen like Akshay Wadkar and Faiz Fazal.

"Wasim is a champion cricketer, he is scoring tons of runs even at 40 years of age. I met him during practice this morning and I complimented him for his performances with the bat this season. His experience of playing under pressure as well as batting in knock-out games will be invaluable. Along with Umesh (Yadav), Wasim will be the dangerman from Vidarbha," Kerala coach Dav Whatmore told CricketNext.

The addition of Umesh Yadav, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the quarters, to the incisive pace of Lalit Yadav gives Vidarbha all the firepower it needs on the Wayanad track, which has been known to assist the seamers.

The home side, Kerala, are in their first-ever semifinal but have the comfort of playing in familiar territory. The pace duo of Basil Thampi and Sunil Warrier have been among the wickets all season and were instrumental in setting up the quarterfinal win over Gujarat.

"We have done well to reach the semifinals. The home conditions will give us a slight edge and the fact that Vidarbha have not played even a single game in the southern part of India this season is also an advantage for us," Whatmore added.

Their weakness lies in the batting department which is further hampered by the injury to star batsman Sanju Samson, who will miss out on the semifinal. However, coach Whatmore is an experienced campaigner and one can expect him to come up with alternate strategy to counter the champions and create more history by reaching the Ranji finals.
