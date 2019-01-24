Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Semi-Finals, Live Updates, Day 1: Saurashtra Keep Karnataka in Check; Vidarbha Start Well

10:21(IST)

WICKET! Huge wicket for Saurashtra as Unadkat snares the experienced Mayank Agarwal. He is out for 2 from 30 balls, caught behind. Nothing he could do about that delivery though. Manish Pandey walks in and there is a huge shout against him. Gets away since it pitched outside leg else it was dead plumb. Karnataka 19/3!