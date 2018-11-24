Ranji Trophy 2018: Milind Highest Run-scorer, Dhapola With Most Wickets After Round Three

The last day of round 3 in the Ranji Trophy turned out to be a drab affair for Groups A and B as none of them registered a win. Aside from Karnataka against Mumbai, Chhattisgarh against Railways, Baroda against Vidarbha and Gujarat against Saurashtra, all matches ended in draws.
Kerala pulled off a win at Eden Gardens against Bengal on the third day itself in Group B, and have two wins in three games now. The rest of the games in Group B, including the one between Tamil Nadu and Andhra ended in draws.
Rajasthan, however, have now won all their three matches after their win over Jharkhand in the Elite Group C game at Ranchi, spurred by a five-wicket haul from Rahul Chahar. Odisha, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir registered wins in Group C while Services and Uttar Pradesh played out a draw.
In the plate group, Uttarakhand also registered their third win after they thumped Sikkim by an innings and 178 runs. Meghalaya, meanwhile, rolled over Nagaland to register a win in the Plate Division while Manipur beat Mizoram by eight wickets. The Puducherry and Bihar match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
The stars with the bat in this round included Baroda’s Aditya Waghmode who made hundreds in both the innings of the match against Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh's Rinku Singh, Priyank Panchal, Aditya Waghmode, Deepak Hooda, Pramod Chandila, A Kazi, Ashok Menaria, Uttarakhand’s Saurabh Rawal and Vaibhav Bhatt, Jalaj Saxena who continues to pile runs, Ravi Teja and A Bandy. Rajat Bhatia shined on day one of round three with a ton for Uttarakhand while Yogesh Nagar and Wasim Jaffer impressed as well.
The best bowlers in the round include Ashish Hooda and Waseem Raza who picked up six wickets apiece on the final day of the round, Parveez Rasool who bowled excellently for Jammu & Kashmir, Kuldeep Sen, Ranjit Mali, TM Ul-Haq, Rahul Chahar, Krishna Das, Harmeet Singh, Pawan Suyal and Odisha's Rajesh Mohanty (who picked up 11 in the match against Assam).
After three rounds, Milind Kumar continues to lead the run charts with 679 runs, which includes three hundreds and a stunning average of 169.75. While no one even comes close to the Sikkim batsman in terms of runs, Akshdeep Nath of Uttar Pradesh has also managed to rack up a 100-plus average (136.33) with two tons and a half-century. Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal kept himself in the radar with 397 runs in 3 matches.
The bowling chart is led by Deepak Dhapola, the Uttarakhand seamer who has 26 wickets after three rounds at an average of 9.80. Meghalaya's Gurinder Singh and Rajasthan's Rahul Chahar follow closely on his heels with 24 and 20 wickets apiece after round three.
deepak dhapolaJalaj SaxenaJharkhandMilind Kumarparveez rasoolRahul Chaharranji trophy 2018ranji trophy round 3Saurabh Rawal
First Published: November 24, 2018, 7:27 PM IST