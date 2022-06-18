Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Madhya Pradesh Enter First Final in 23 Years; Will Face 41-time Winners Mumbai in The Title Clash

Sparkling performances from Himanshu Mantri and Kumar Kartikeya helped Madhya Pradesh beat Bengal by 174 runs on the fifth and final day of their Ranji Trophy 2021-22 semi-final clash played at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur on Saturday. Chasing 350, Bengal surrendered to the guile of spinner Kartikeya (5/67) as the were bowled out for 175 in in 65.2 overs.

Also Read: ‘I Know What it Feels to be Dropped’

Only captain Abhimanyu Easwaran could post a score of some significance as he led a lone fight with 77 off 157 before becoming one of Kartikeya’s victims. The next best score came from allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed’s bat who made an unbeaten 22 off 82 as he unsuccessfully fought for a draw in the company of Akash Deep (20).

This is the first time that MP will be appearing in the final of a Ranji Trophy since the 1998-99 season when they lost to Karnataka. They will be taking on 41-time champions Mumbai in the title clash now at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

MP opted to bat first and thanks to Mantri’s 165, made 341-all out. Bengal then recovered from 54/5 thanks to hundreds from Shahbaz and Manoj Tiwary but still managed 273.

Also Read: ‘Maybe I Will Toss With the Right Hand in the Next Game’

MP then were bowled out for 281 setting Bengal 350 to win. Captain Aditya Shrivastava (82) and Rajat Patidar (79) were the top scorers in their second dig.

Mumbai entered the summit clash on the basis of their first innings lead over Uttar Pradesh after their semi-final clash ended in a draw on Saturday. Mumbai have made it this far for the first time since 2016-17 season.

After being put in to bat first, Mumbai were bowled out for 393 with Hardik Tamore and Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting centuries. In reply, UP were skittled for 180.

Mumbai declared their second innings at a massive 533/4 with Jaiswal again hitting a century while Armaan Jaffer also peeling off a hundred of his own. With their overall lead to 746 runs, the two teams agreed for a draw with Mumbai progressing ahead.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here