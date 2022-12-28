Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Baba Brothers Provide Resistance But Tamil Nadu Still in Spot of Bother Against Delhi

The woollen caps were still prominent with Tamil Nadu players on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi to prevent the cold despite the sun being out in the capital city on Wednesday morning.

The Delhi weather these days hasn’t really been something that the visitors are used to but as Baba Aparajith earlier quoted that the team needs to adapt to it as early as possible to get into the groove and focus on the game and the side has certainly been able to do the same despite a couple of things not really working in their favour.

Tamil Nadu who were in front on the first day after picking six wickets against Delhi were expected to wrap up the home side’s first innings quickly. In fact, both Sandeep Warrier and Vignesh got into the act quickly as they removed Lalit Yadav and Vikas Mishra early. Lalit was undone for 40 while Mishra was sent back for 4 reducing Delhi to 237/8.

TN lose plot after picking early wickets

The Tamil Nadu side looked to bundle out Delhi quickly in the morning session and they did pick a couple of wickets early but lost the plot when they brought the spinners into the attack after taking the new ball didn’t really work for them.

Pranshu Vijayran and Harshit Rana managed to steady the ship for the hosts as they chipped in with a stand of 57 runs.

With spinners operating, it provided the two batters to get the breathing space as the two got their eye in and later managed to capitalise on that quite well. Pranshu who eventually scored 58 took on the bowling attack with precision and hammered as many three maximums and five boundaries during his innings.

“We were not under any kind of pressure and we were focusing on the basics in the morning session,” Rana said while answering a CricketNext query after the end of day’s play.

Tamil Nadu eventually bowled Delhi out for 303 after a late surge from Vijayran and Rana. Ashwin Crist got the final two wickets as the pacers shared all the 10 dismissals with Vignesh and Warrier bagging a four-fer a piece.

“We didn’t expect them to score so much against the spinners and the field was also spread. But yes, those 40 runs are very crucial. The wicket is very good and the outfield is very fast so, if we get a partnership here, it will be very difficult for the bowlers to pick wickets,” Baba Indrajith said after the day’s proceedings.

Baba brothers frustrate bowlers

Tamil Nadu had lost openers Sai Sudharsan and Jagadeesan, when the team score read 76 and Baba Aparajith was joined by his brother Indrajith in the middle.

The two began to provide the much-needed resistance to the side as Aparajith showed a lot of patience at one end while Indrajith took his chances, especially against the spinners and eventually put up a partnership of 86 runs before the short ball plan was once again witnessed and this time by Delhi’s Harshit Rana.

He peppered the two brothers with back-of-the-length/short deliveries and was successful in getting the important wickets.

Aparajith was the first one to depart after he checked his pull shot at the last moment and was caught by Himmat Singh on the side for 57. Rana followed it with the dismissal of Washington Sundar for 2.

But Indrajith on the other side, continued to take his chances before he was undone for 71 in almost a similar manner to that of Aparajith. Rana banged one into the pitch and Indrajith went for the pull but didn’t time it well and was caught by Yash Dhull around the mid-wicket region.

“Our aim was to get the breakthrough because one follows the other,” Rana said.

Indrajith later expressed disappointment on not getting a ton. “Today was a chance of getting a hundred but it didn’t happen,” he said.

Tamil Nadu ended Day 2 at 214/5, trailing by 89 runs.

Indrajith’s side has been in good form but only has three points from two games in the tournament so far. Tamil Nadu presently focusing more on getting the first innings lead as it would give them three more points.

“We are not really focusing on the points at the moment. Of course, we lost the last game outright but our first aim is to get the lead and push for the win. I think we are in a situation where we need to take the lead first and then focus on the game forward,” Indrajith concluded.

