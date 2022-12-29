Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Pradosh Paul's Maiden Ton Pushes Delhi on Backfoot as Tamil Nadu Eye First Win

Pradosh Ranjan Paul jumps in joy. Punches his fist in the air and puts forward the first instance of what is likely to be his trademark celebration gesture in future and the one that will go viral on social media.

And why not?

After all, the batter had just completed his maiden hundred in Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu. “It came spontaneously and wasn’t planned,” he told while answering a CricketNext question.

“I hope so,” he said when asked if this is going to be his trademark celebration.

“This innings means a lot and I was a bit emotional too,” he noted.

Providing resistance

Tamil Nadu had been under a spot of bother after they were reduced to 200/5 and later ended Day 2 at 214/5. The visitors needed someone to show resistance and steady the ship for them.

Vijay Shankar and Pradosh Paul did exactly what the doctor ordered. The two batters were pretty cautious in the morning session but also made sure that the scoreboard keeps moving.

The runs kept coming at a decent pace as Shankar and Paul took Tamil Nadu to 303 before the former finally departed for 52. The right-handed batter went for a forward drive on a touch fuller delivery from Lalit Yadav but missed it completely and dismantled the woodwork behind.

Shankar’s dismissal was followed by Sai Kishore’s wicket who could only manage to get 4.

But his wicket didn’t really put Tamil Nadu under pressure as Paul and Ashwin Crist chipped in with some valuable contributions. The two stitched a stand of 88 runs for the 8th wicket. Pradosh was finally out for 124, a knock that included 16 fours.

While he eventually got out, Paul never really looked uncomfortable against the Delhi bowling unit. In fact, he seemed to have all the shots in the textbook. He was cutting the short ones, outside off, pulled the back off the length deliveries to perfection and went for the slog sweep against the spinners.

Later, Tamil Nadu declared their innings at 427/8 at Tea, taking a 124-run lead.

Paul later said that the declaration came because the light was getting a bit low and Tamil Nadu wanted to pick a wicket or two on Day 3.

“Actually, we didn’t really plan anything initially. We were just told to bat until tea and it was a sudden decision because obviously the light was coming down and we wanted to take a couple of wickets and put Delhi under pressure.”

Delhi suffer early blow

Delhi were pushed on the back foot on the third day before the stumps were called after they lost an early wicket. Anuj Rawat was trapped in front by Washington Sundar for 14 after he went deep inside the crease on a fuller delivery, on to the stumps. The ball kept quite low and Rawat completely missed the stroke as the ball hit his pad.

With the hosts still trailing by 96 runs, it’s going to be a difficult task for them to negotiate the spinners as the ball is keeping a bit low.

It would be interesting to see how the Delhi batters approach the Tamil Nadu bowlers.

Bad lights!

The bad lights have been an issue in this encounter. The first day was also marred with the same concern while there were some overs lost on the third day as well.

