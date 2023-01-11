Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Prithvi Shaw Hits His Maiden First-Class Triple Century

With less than a month to go before the first Test between India and Australia gets underway in Nagpur, Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has sent the BCCI selectors a timely reminder by blazing away to a maiden first-class century during a Ranji Trophy 2022-23 clash with Assam.

At the time of publishing, Shaw had crossed 350 runs and went past the likes of Sunil Gavaskar (340), VVS Laxman (353), Cheteshwar Pujara (352) in the list of highest individual scores in Ranji Trophy history.

Resuming on his overnight total of 240, Shaw wasted no time on the second morning of the contest to get to the milestone.

With his latest exploits, the 23-year-old is sure to prominently feature in the discussions when the selectors meet later this month to pick India squad for the Australia Test series scheduled to be played next month.

Shaw has played in five Tests for India since hitting a century on debut in 2018 with his last appearance in 2020 during the Australia tour. Besides that, he has also played six ODIs and one T20I.

The opener says he’s not thinking much about an India recall because it’s not in his control.

“I would like to focus on things which are in my hands," Shaw was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. “Not thinking too much of when will I get a chance nor is it like that I can just walk up to them (selectors) and ask for an opportunity."

“I’m just focusing on my game and when I make a comeback, return with khadoos attitude. Right now, I’m visualising myself (in different match situations). I watch how I used to bat or how did I get out… Just trying to be in my zone and stay disciplined,” he added.

Shaw says he’s been working on his game.

“I was working on my game for a long time. I was batting well but big scores weren’t coming… Also focused on whether I’m sleeping well, eating right," he said.

Shaw was projected as the next big thing in Indian cricket and he only added to his reputation by leading captaining India to U-19 world cup title in 2018.

He made dazzling entry into Ranji Trophy and at the international stage as well but then fell out of favour due to inconsistency and alleged disciplinary issues.

