CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Ranji Trophy 2022: 7 Teams Including Mumbai, Bengal, Karnataka Qualify for Quarters Directly
1-MIN READ

Ranji Trophy 2022: 7 Teams Including Mumbai, Bengal, Karnataka Qualify for Quarters Directly

7 Teams Qualify for Quarters Directly

7 Teams Qualify for Quarters Directly

Group E toppers Uttarakhand and Jharkhand (group H) finished with 12 points each but the former with a better run-rate quotient of 1.424 advanced into the quarters directly.

Cricketnext Staff

Seven elite group toppers — Bengal, Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand — made the cut directly to the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals after the conclusion of the league round on Sunday.

Having finished with least points among the eight elite group toppers, Jharkhand will face Plate toppers Nagaland in a one-off pre-quarterfinal here from March 12.

Group E toppers Uttarakhand and Jharkhand (group H) finished with 12 points each but the former with a better run-rate quotient of 1.424 advanced into the quarters directly.

The quarterfinals will get underway in June after the IPL 2022.

RELATED NEWS

The premier domestic cricket tournament returned in February after the pandemic forced break of two years — the longest interruption in its history.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags
first published:March 06, 2022, 22:05 IST