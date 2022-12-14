Ranji Trophy 2022: Arjun Tendulkar Smashes Century on Debut, Emulates Father Sachin Tendulkar’s 34-YO Feat

All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar on Wednesday emulated his father, Sachin Tendulkar’s 34-year-old feat by smashing a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut. Earlier this year, the southpaw had decided to join hands with Goa after representing Mumbai in age-group cricket. And now, the youngster made his first-class debut memorable with a 120-run knock which included 16 boundaries and a couple of sixes. His innings helped his team post 493 for 8 at stumps on the first day of the Elite Group C game against Rajasthan in Porvorim.

Arjun Tendulkar, who was batting on four at stumps on the first day of the match on Tuesday, reached the three-figure mark with a well-controlled knock and was eventually out for 120, caught by Kamlesh Nagarkoti off his own bowling. He faced 207 deliveries during his knock.

He emulated his illustrious father, Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 not out on his Ranji Trophy debut for Bombay, now renamed Mumbai, against Gujarat at Wankhede on December 11, 1988. He became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in first-class cricket aged 15 years and 232 days.

Coming into bat at the fall of the fifth wicket, the 23-year-old Arjun completed his century on the second day of the match against Rajasthan being played at the Goa Cricket Association Academy ground.

He shared a partnership of 221 runs for the sixth wicket with Suyash Prabhudessai (batting on 187) at the time of reporting. In the 221-run partnership off 374 balls, Tendulkar contributed 120 runs while Prabhudessai contributed 99. Goa were 422/6 in the 144th over when Arjun Tendulkar was out.

Arjun made his under19 debut in 2018 but didn’t play in the World Cup. However, he soon played Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai and was also bought by Mumbai Indians in the 2019 auctions. Nevertheless, he is yet to play a match for Mumbai Indians.

Earlier the youngster, who is a bowling all-rounder bowled brilliantly against Hyderabad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arjun, while representing Goa, picked up four wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The 23-year-old completed his four overs while conceding just 10 runs. Arjun registered his best T20 figures in the game against Hyderabad. However, his spectacular bowling proved to be inconsequential as Goa suffered a 37-run defeat in the match.

