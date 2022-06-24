A Mix of 'KL Rahul' and 'Sidhu Moosewala' in MP Batter Yash Dubey's Century Celebration - WATCH

A day after Sarfaraz Khan’s ravishing hundred, the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022 Final was lightened up by twin tons from Madhya Pradesh batters Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma. The third of the MP vs Mumbai clash saw a great resilience from these two batters as they added 105 runs in what was a wicketless first session at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

At the stroke of lunch on Friday, Yash Dubey brought his century and celebrated the moment with the famous poses of India batter KL Rahul and late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Dubey notched up the hundred with a boundary off a Tanush Kotian delivery. He then took out his helmet and batting glove, kept them aside, and put both his fingers in his year, just like Rahul does on getting a century.

A few moments later, he gave a pat on his thigh and raised his finger towards the sky, immolating Sidhu Moosewala’s signature move.

Here’s the video:

On Thursday, Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan scored 134, helping Mumbai post 374 in their first innings. After notching up the triple figures, the batter turned emotional as he seemed to be teary-eyed. The 24-year-old executed Moosewala’s signature step by smacking his thigh and pointing his finger towards the sky.

At lunch, Madhya Pradesh were 228/1 in 75 overs, trailing Mumbai by 146 runs, with Dubey unbeaten at 101, laced with 12 boundaries and Shubham Sharma giving him company, unconquered on 88 as the duo’s stand for the second wicket swelled to 181.

Resuming from 123/1 in 41 overs, Yash Dubey opened the ace of the bat late to get a boundary past gully. With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, Shubham Sharma made full use of it, dispatching Tushar Deshpande for boundaries through cover drive and square drive.

Moreover, with a dropped chance at short cover, a run-out opportunity gone, and three lbw appeals struck down, Mumbai’s troubles weren’t just stopping. Towards the end of the first session, Dubey accelerated to get boundaries off Mulani and Tanush Kotian through mid-wicket and followed it up with a sweep through fine leg off the latter to get a century in the final.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here