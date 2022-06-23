Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: Sarfaraz Khan Brings Out 'Sidhu Moosewala' Signature Step After Scoring Ton - WATCH

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan continued his rollicking form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022, smashing a crucial century in the final against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru. After being watchful on an opening day, Sarfaraz stood firm on day two and was rewarded for his perseverance with a stroke-filled 243-ball 134. His remarkable innings, laced with 13 fours and two sixes, helped Mumbai post 374 against MP on Thursday.

Sarfaraz brought up his century off 190 balls before lunch on the second day. It was his fourth 100+ score in the ongoing season. After notching up the triple figures, the batter turned emotional as he seemed to be teary-eyed. The 24-year-old executed Moosewala’s signature step by smacking his thigh and pointing his finger towards the sky.

Watch Sarfaraz’s century celebration:

An eventful Day 2 for Mumbai

Resuming from 248/5 on day one, Mumbai lost Shams Mulani on just the second ball of the day when pacer Gaurav Yadav got one to jag back in and trap him plumb lbw. Sarfaraz first showed signs of shedding his cautious self when he sliced Gaurav over backward point for a boundary.

As soon as left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh got into the attack, Sarfaraz opened up by nailing a sweep over mid-wicket and reached his fifty with a single through the same region.

After reaching his century, Sarfaraz continued to attack Kartikeya, slog-sweeping him for a six over deep mid-wicket. Tushar Deshpande followed that by slamming a boundary down the ground as Mumbai fetched 103 runs in the session. Post lunch, Kulkarni nicked behind off Gaurav.

But Sarfaraz and Mohit Awasthi hit a six each off Saransh Jain over long-off, followed by the former taking a boundary off Gaurav. In an attempt to go big again, Sarfaraz sliced to extra cover.

Remembering Sidhi Moosewala

Moosewala, who died in a shootout in Punjab’s Mansa last month, was known to do this signature step in the videos of his songs and during live shows as well. His trademark move has been performed by many prominent names to pay their respects to the late singer-rapper.

The singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

