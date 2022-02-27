Ranji Trophy 2022: Karnataka Crush J&K by 117 Runs; Railways Get Three Points in Drawn Game vs Pondicherry

Karnataka posted an emphatic 117-run win over Jammu and Kashmir while Railways had to settle for first innings points against Pondicherry on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C matches in Chennai on Sunday.

India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who picked six wickets in the first innings, bagged four more scalps to end with a 10-wicket haul (10 for 94) as Karnataka bowled out J&K for 390 despite a stubborn century by captain Ian Dev Singh Chauhan (110 off 188 balls, 15 fours, 2 sixes).

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2022 Highlights Day 4 Round 2

Resuming at the overnight score of 190 for 4, J&K continued to fight through Ian Dev Singh and Abdul Samad, who made a belligerent 70 (78 balls, 6 fours, 5 sixes). The two added 143 runs for the fifth wicket to defy the Karnataka attack. Samad was the first to go, caught behind by keeper Sharath off K Gowtham who later got the skipper leg-before wicket.

Advertisement

Veteran Parvez Rasool (46) and Abid Musthaq kept the Karnataka bowlers at bay with a 70-run eighth wicket stand. However, Prasidh Krishna returned to polish off the tail and secure a win for his team. Karnataka top Group C with 9 points from two matches, while J & K are second with six and face Railways (on 4 points now) next. Karnataka will finish its league engagements with a match against Pondicherry.

The other match in the group saw Railways secure three points after obtaining the first innings lead against Pondicherry. On the final day, Railways declared at its overnight score of 525 for 9 after which Pondicherry made 208 for 3 in 62 overs before play ended.

Brief Scores

Karnataka 302 & 298 for three declared beat Jammu and Kashmir 93 & 390 in 98.5 overs (Fazil Rashid 65, Ian Dev Singh Chauhan 110, Abdul Samad 70; Prasidh Krishna 4/59, Shreyas Gopal 4/155).

Pondicherry 342 & 208 for three in 62 overs (Paras Dogra 64 not out, Pavan Deshpande 59 not out drew with Railways 525 for nine in 151.4 overs (Arindam Ghosh 100, Mohammad Saif 99; Sagar Udeshi 3/144, Pavan Deshpande 2/74.

.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here