Ranji Trophy 2022: Karnataka Secures First Innings Lead; J&K in Command vs Pondicherry

Karnataka secured the first innings lead against Railways despite a ton by Arindam Ghosh (105) and Mohammad Saif’s knock of 84 on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 213 for 3, Ghosh and Saif added 81 more runs and kept the Railways on course before leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal broke the 96-run fourth wicket partnership by dismissing the former.

Ghosh’s batting was slow when compared to Friday but he hit two sixes on the trot to reach his ton. Gopal trapped Ghosh leg-before wicket to end a stand that was threatening to take the fight to the Karnataka team.

Left-handed batter Saif continued to bat well and ensured that there were no further losses till lunch as Railways moved to 303 for 4. Vidhyadhar Patil struck after the lunch interval, getting Upendra Yadav (12). Skipper Karn Sharma was caught behind off Patil to leave the team at 329 for 6.

Saif struck four consecutive boundaries before being stumped by keeper S Sharath to give K Gowtham his fourth wicket.

Railways’ batting faltered and they appeared set to concede a huge lead before Yuvraj Singh hit 48. His exit at 419 to Ronit More (3/67) saw the team slide to 426 all out, handing a 55-run lead to Karnataka.

India Test batter Mayank Agarwal started confidently in the second innings and has hit five fours and a six in his unbeaten 39. Devdutt Padikkal (4) fell early but R Samarth (20 batting) ensured that there were no further hiccups as Karnataka ended the day at 63 for 1, an overall lead of 118 runs with a day to go.

In the other match of the day, Abdul Samad blitzed a 68-ball century (103, 78 balls, 19 fours, 2 sixes) to help Jammu & Kashmir take a 83-run lead.

Pondicherry faltered in the second innings and the team was tottering at 113 for 9 at stumps on the third day as veteran off-spinner Parvez Rasool picked up five wickets.

Pondicherry is ahead only by 30 runs with one wicket standing and a defeat looks imminent on the final day.

Brief scores:

Karnataka 481 & 63 for one in 17 overs (Mayank Agarwal 39 batting) vs Railways 426 in 128.3 overs (Mrunal Devdhar 56, Vivek Singh 59, Arindam Ghosh 105 (197b, 12×4, 3×6), Mohammad Saif 84 (148b, 11×4, 1×6), Yuvraj Singh 48, K Gowtham four for 127, Ronit More three for 67, Vidyadhar Patil two for 77).

Pondicherry 343 & 113 for nine in 44 overs (Sagar Trivedi 26 batting, Parvez Rasool five for 29) vs Jammu and Kashmir 426 in 114.1 overs (Qamran Iqbal 96 (220b,13×4, 2×6), Jatin Wadhawan 69, Shubham Singh Pundir 51, Abdul Samad 103 (78b, 19×4, 2×6), Parvez Rasool 31, Abid Mushtaq 40, Sagar Trivedi five for 74, Sagar Udeshi three for 115).

