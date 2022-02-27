Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Cricket Score Day 4 Round 2 Latest Updates: Sikkim's Kranthi Kumar Departs on 287

Read more

to help his team bundle out Tripura for 202 in the first innings, once again became the wrecker-in-chief to return with 4/30 after Himachal Pradesh enforced follow-on.

Himachal Pradesh new ball bowler Rishi Dhawan (2/30) rattled Tripura top order dismissing openers Bishal Ghosh (4) and Samit Gohel (0) in the space of four balls. Thereafter, it was the show of the leftarm spin duo of Akash Vasisht (2/14) and Dagar who ran through Tripura batting lineup to bundle them out for 133 in 45.4 overs to seal their emphatic win with a day to spare.

Earlier opting to bat, Kalsi led from the front with a career-best 147 to help Himachal Pradesh post a challenging 365 in their first innings. Brief Scores At Palam A Ground: Himachal Pradesh 365. Tripura 202 and following on 133; 45.4 overs (Rajat Dey 49, Bikramkumar Das 21; Mayank Dagar 4/30, Akash Vasisht 2/14). Himachal Pradesh won by an innings and 30 runs. Points: Himachal Pradesh 7, Tripura 0.

Chetan Bist struck an unbeaten 155 after Shrikant Mundhe stood tall with a career-best double century to put Nagaland in the driver’s seat in their Ranji Trophy plate group match against Arunachal Pradesh here on Saturday. Resuming at the overnight score of 413 for five with Bist on 105, Nagaland got another significant contribution from their lower order with no 8 batter Imliwati Lemtur slamming a quickfire 50-ball 52.

Lemtur smashed two sixes and seven fours as he along with wicketkeeper-batter Bist stitched 77 runs from 87 balls before Nagaland declared their first innings at 536 for seven. In reply, Arunachal Pradesh were tottering at 199 for five, still needing 121 runs to avoid a first innings defeat. Brief Scores At Eden Gardens: Bihar 431/9 declared. Sikkim 539/6; 134 overs (Kranthi Kumar 270 batting, Ashish Thapa 101 batting, Liyan Khan 75; Abhijeet Saket 3/87). Match to continue.

