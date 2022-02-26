Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Cricket Score Round 2, Day 3 Latest Updates: Uttarakhand's Mayank Mishra Claims Seven-Wicket Haul Against Rajasthan

Read more

Krishna starred with a six-wicket haul to demolish Jammu and Kashmir in their first innings and help Karnataka seize control of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Friday. Karnataka extending the overall lead to 337 runs after dismissing the opposition for 93 on the second day of the four-day match. Fast-rising Krishna (6/35), fresh from his stint with the Indian ODI team, blew away Jammu and Kashmir batting line-up, bundling the opposition out in 29.5 overs. Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 268 for eight, Karun Nair (batting on 152) moved to 175 and helped Karanataka post 302 all out in their first innings.

Nair’s superb effort ended when experienced off-spinner Parvez Rasool (4/60) trapped him LBW. In reply, Jammu and Kashmir openers — Qamran Iqbal (35) and Jatin Wadhwan (25) began well, putting on 55 runs for the first wicket before Krishna produced an impressive spell and took six of the first seven wickets of his rival side. Krishna removed Iqbal first and then dismissed Shubham Singh Pundir (5) and Wadhawan in quick succession before Shreyas Gopal got into the act by scalping Jammu and Kashmir captain Ian Dev Singh for a duck. Jammu and Kashmir were reeling at 75 for seven when Prasidh Krishna had Abdul Samad (3) caught behind by B R Sharath.

In another match, Goa have ensured three points against Mumbai with a huge 164-run first-innings lead as skipper Prithvi Shaw once again frittered away a good start on the second day of the Group D Ranji Trophy match here on Friday.

After Mumbai were all out for 163 on the first day, Goa batted well enough to score 327 in their first innings riding on the 96-run eighth-wicket stand between Eknath Kerkar (71) and seamer Lakshay Garg (59).

For Mumbai, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani got 6 for 107.

Once they had taken the lead past 150-run mark, Mumbai came back to score 57 for one in the second innings with Shaw smashing 44 off 47 balls with six fours and a six.

