LIVE: Ranji Trophy 2022, Round 1, Day 2 Latest Updates - Ajinkya Rahane Falls For 129

Bengal 24/1 vs Baroda 181

Pacers Ishan Porel (4/40), Mukesh Kumar (3/33) and Akash Deep (2/63) helped Bengal bundle out Boradoa for 181. For Baroda, Mitesh Patel top scored with 66

Hyderabad 270/7 vs Chandigarh

Hanum Vihari led from the front with 59 while Jagjit Singh Sandhu picked 3.50 and under-19 world cup hero Rajangad Bawa took 2/43

Delhi 297/7 vs Tamil Nadu

Yash Dhull cracked 113 on his FC debut to hog the limelight while Jonty Sidhu made 71, but Tamil Nadu made a strong comeback late in the with Baba Aparajith, M Mohammed taking two wickets apiece

Chhattisgarh 135/4 vs Jharkhand 169

Jharkhand were blown away for 169 by Ajay Mandal’s 4/47, Ravi Kiran’s 2/19, Sumit Ruikar’s 2/43 and Sanidhya Hurkat’s 2/12. While Batting, Hurkat led with the bat as well scoring unbeaten 37*

Bihar 325/3 vs Mizoram

Babul Kumar (123*), S Gani (136*) hit centuries to drive Bihar to a good score on day 1. For Mizoram, Dika Ralte, G Lalbiakvela and Taruwar Kohli were among the wickets

Sikkim 291/9 vs Nagaland

Despite Anwesh’s 87 and Liyan Khan’s 53 Sikkim lost way in late in the day. Nagaho picked 5/40 for Nagaland

Manipur 95/1 vs Arunachal Pradesh 119 all out

After Arunachal were shot down for 199, despite skipper Obi’s 61, courtesy Kishan’s 4/11, Manipur drive ahead riding on Al Bashid’s 41

Madhya Pradesh 233/6 vs Gujarat

Shubham Sharma made 92, while Rajat Patidar scored 54. For Gujarat, Arzan Nagaswalla picked 3/49

Kerala 205/1 vs Meghalaya 148 all out

Kerala took lead over Meghalaya with openers Rahul P (91*), Rohan S Kunnummal (107) putting on 201 for the opening wicket. With the ball, Edhen Apple Tom claimed 4/41, Manu Krishnan 3/34 and S Sreesanth 2/40. For Meghalaya Punit Bisht scored 93.

Karnataka 392/5 vs Railways

Manish Pandey was in maurading form as he cracked 156 off 121 balls, while Siddharth KV is unbeaten on 140 off 221 balls. For railways Shivam Chaudhary picked two wickets

Pondicherry 303/6 vs J and K

Pars Dogra top-scored on day for Pondicherry with 108 whule S Karthik added 63, Umran Malik picked 3/79.

Mumbai 257/3 vs Saurashtra

Ajinkya Rahane scored an important 108 while Sarfaraz Khan made an unbeaten 121 to steady Mumbai after early jitters against defending champions Saurashtra.

Odisha 23/2 vs Goa 181

Goa were bundled out for 181 courtsy Basant Mohanty’s 3/27. KD Eknath top-scored for Gao with 76

Andhra 75/2 vs Rajasthan 275

RK Bishnoi top-scored with 54 for Rajasthan while for Andhra Stephen picked 5/51 and Manish Golamaru added 2/109

Uttarakhand 15/1 vs Services 176

Devender Lohchab’s 76 was not enough as Services were packed for 176. Deepak Dhapola was the wrecker in chief with 4/24, while D Negi added two wickets.

Himachal Pradesh 314/6 vs Punjab

Himachal were driven by skipper ankit Kalsi’s 88 and AP Vashisht’s 78. For Punajb, Maynak Markande picked 2/68.

Haryana 324/3 vs Tripura

YR Sharma made 101, while SR Chauhan contributed 71, Opener Sagar Rohilla made 61 off 71 for Haryana.

Uttar Pradesh 268/7 vs Vidarbha

UP were bailed out by Rinku Singh’s 65 and Aksh Deep Nath’s 91. For Vidarbha, Umesh Yadav, A Thakare, A Sarvate picked two wicket each.

Maharashtra 278/5 vs Assam

Maharashtra rode on debutant Pavan Shah’s 165, while Mukhtar Hussain picked three wickets for Assam