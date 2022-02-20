Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Cricket Score, Round 1, Day 4: Uttarakhan Crush Services by Nine Wickets

today.

Key Day 3 Wraps

Cheteshwar Pujara endured a horror Saturday after first being dismissed without troubling the scorers and then getting the news of being axed from Indian Test team as defending champions Saurashtra were made to follow-on in a group D Ranji Trophy match by 44-time champions Mumbai.

Having declared their first innings at 544 for 7 riding on Sarfaraz Khan’s 275, Mumbai then dismissed Saurashtra for 220 on the third day with little-known pacer Mohit Avasthi (4/56) and left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (4/55) being wreckers-in-chief.

After being enforced follow-on, Saurashtra gave a better account of themselves in the second innings reaching 105 for no loss at stumps, with openers Snell Patel (64 no) and Harvik Desai (39 batting) at the crease.

Punjab in command

Punjab bowlers complemented superb show by batters to put their team in the driver’s seat against Himachal Pradesh in their group F Ranji Trophy fixture at the Kotla Stadium. Mayank Markande grabbed 2/51, while Baltej Singh and Arshdeep Singh bagged one each to reduce Himachal Pradesh to 151/5 in their second essay, still needing 21 runs to overcome their first innings deficit.

Earlier, resuming on 394/3, Punjab put up a strong show lower down the order to notch 526 in their first innings.

Overnight 62, Mandeep Singh stitched a fine 71-run stand with Sanvir Singh (48) for the sixth wicket before getting out for 84.

Punjab also got significant contributions from Ashwini Kumar (22 not out from 38 balls) and lastman Arshdeep Singh (26 from 27 balls) to go past the 500-run mark and extend their lead to 172 runs.

Shahrukh’s 148-ball 194 powers TN past Delhi

Fresh from a million dollar plus IPL contract and some quality time among world beaters in the Indian dressing room, M Shahrukh Khan showed his wares in red ball format with magnificent 148-ball-194 that ensured first innings lead for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

Coming in to bat at number seven with Tami Nadu in deep trouble, Shahrukh soaked up the pressure as he fell just six short of converting his maiden first-class century into a double but put Tamil in front with his 10 sixes and 20 fours.

Using his long levers and brute power, Shahrukh hit some flat sixes that crash landed on the stands and most of it was in the straight arc between long off and long on.

Resuming at a tricky 75 for two on third day after Delhi’s innings ended at a commanding 452, Tamil Nadu made a strong riposte on the third day of the Elite Group H match with the 26-year-old Shahrukh leading the way.

Tamil Nadu were all out for 494 before stumps were called, securing a vital first-innings lead of 42 runs.

Karnataka secures first innings lead

Karnataka secured the first innings lead against Railways despite a ton by Arindam Ghosh (105) and Mohammad Saif’s knock of 84 on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match.

Resuming at the overnight score of 213 for 3, Ghosh and Saif added 81 more runs and kept the Railways on course before leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal broke the 96-run fourth wicket partnership by dismissing the former.

Ghosh’s batting was slow when compared to Friday but he hit two sixes on the trot to reach his ton. Gopal trapped Ghosh leg-before wicket to end a stand that was threatening to take the fight to the Karnataka team.

Left-handed batter Saif continued to bat well and ensured that there were no further losses till lunch as Railways moved to 303 for 4. Vidhyadhar Patil struck after the lunch interval, getting Upendra Yadav (12). Skipper Karn Sharma was caught behind off Patil to leave the team at 329 for 6.