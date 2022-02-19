Ranji Trophy 2022: Manipur Crush Arunachal Pradesh by an Innings and 25 Runs

Manipur pacers put up a fine exhibition of seam bowling to defeat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 25 runs in their Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture at Calcutta Cricket and Football Club ground here on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh, who conceded a 177-run first innings lead, were bundled out for 152 in 53.3 overs with Kangabam Singh becoming the wrecker-in-chief in their second essay grabbing 4 for 25.

Bishworjit Konthoujam and Rex Rajkumar accounted for two wickets each, while left-arm spinner L Kishan Singh, who made a dream debut bagging a hattrick in the first innings, claimed 1 for 28 as they wrapped the issue with a day to spare.

Singh was the hero of the first innings when he dismissed Kamsha Yangfo, Akhilesh Sahani and Suraj Tayam off successive deliveries as Manipur bundled out Arunachal Pradesh for 119 in 57 overs after they opted to bat.

In reply, Manipur were bowled out for 296 with opener Al Bashid Muhammed topscoring for 79 while skipper Narisingh Yadav made a crucial 45 batting at No 7.

Brief Scores:

At Jadavpur University Second campus, Saltlake: Bihar 686/5 declared. Mizoram 298/7; 108 overs (Taruwar Kohli 151, Uday Kaul 96; Sachin Kumar 3/65).

At Videocon Academy, Saltlake: Sikkim 302 and 197/6; 58 overs (Codanda Ajit Karthik 61; Abu Nechim 2/22). Nagaland 412; 114.3 overs (Chetan Bist 115, Hokaito Zhimomi 105, Abu Nechim 61 not out, Yugandhar Singh 52, Srikant Mundhe 49; Palzor Tamang 5/33).

At CC&FC: Arunachal Pradesh 119 and 152; 53.3 overs (Akhilesh Sahani 50; Kangabam Singh 4/25). Manipur 296; 96.1 overs (Al Bashid Muhammed 79, Narisingh Yadav 45; Akhilesh Sahani 3/76). Manipur won by an innings 25 runs.

