Ranji Trophy 2022: Manish Pandey Handles Wicketkeeping Responsibilities in Clash Against Uttar Pradesh

Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey has already displayed his versatility with batting at different positions for his side. Moreover, he has five first-class wickets in his kitty to prove his all-around abilities but during the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Uttar Pradesh, Pandey was seen in a new role. Handling the responsibilities of a wicketkeeper was something Pandey was unfamiliar with. But on Day 3, the 32-year-old played as a wicketkeeper for his side.

The Karnataka skipper had to take the keeping gloves after their regular keeper Srinivas Sharath was ruled out due to an injury. In the first innings, Sharath had taken five catches as the Karan Sharma-led side were bundled out for a paltry total of 155.

Manish Pandey keeping for Karnataka currently. pic.twitter.com/AnuAQmMWwA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 8, 2022

Earlier, in the first innings, Karnataka had scored 253 runs. Skipper Pandey scored 27 runs in the first innings but Sharath failed to do anything significant as he went back to the dressing room without scoring a single run. Uttar Pradesh spinner Saurabh Kumar had picked up four wickets in the first innings.

While chasing a target of 213 runs, Sharath did manage to score 23 runs (not out) off 57 balls in the second innings but his knock did not pay off as Karnataka could manage to score 114 runs. Saurabh carried on his superb bowling show in the second innings as well after picking up three wickets to earn a five-wicket triumph for his side.

Earlier, the Manish Pandey-led side had finished the group stage fixture as the leaders of their group. Karnataka were placed in Group C (Elite) along with Railways, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry. After securing two wins and one draw, Karnataka had qualified for the next round.

Uttar Pradesh were in Group G (Elite) and after finishing their group stage at top spot they had qualified for the next round. Maharashtra, Assam and Vidarbha were the other teams in the group.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here