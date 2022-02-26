Ranji Trophy 2022: Mundhe, Bist Put Nagaland in Driver's Seat

Kolkata: Chetan Bist struck an unbeaten 155 after Shrikant Mundhe stood tall with a career-best double century to put Nagaland in the driver’s seat in their Ranji Trophy plate group match against Arunachal Pradesh here on Saturday. Resuming at the overnight score of 413 for five with Bist on 105, Nagaland got another significant contribution from their lower order with no 8 batter Imliwati Lemtur slamming a quickfire 50-ball 52.

Lemtur smashed two sixes and seven fours as he along with wicketkeeper-batter Bist stitched 77 runs from 87 balls before Nagaland declared their first innings at 536 for seven. In reply, Arunachal Pradesh were tottering at 199 for five, still needing 121 runs to avoid a first innings defeat. Brief Scores At Eden Gardens: Bihar 431/9 declared. Sikkim 539/6; 134 overs (Kranthi Kumar 270 batting, Ashish Thapa 101 batting, Liyan Khan 75; Abhijeet Saket 3/87). Match to continue.

At Videocon Academy: Arunachal Pradesh 216 and 199/5; 73 overs (Kamsha Yangfo 74, Nazeeb Saiyed 60 batting; Rongsen Jonathan 3/34). Nagaland 536/7 declared; 128 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 207, Chetan Bist 155 not out, Imliwati Lemtur 52; Akhilesh Sahani 2/57, Yab Niya 3/127). Match to continue. At Jadavpur University Second Campus, Saltlake: Manipur 197 and 425/9 declared; 121.4 overs (Al Bashid Muhammed 150, Johnson Singh 95, Kangabam Singh 50 not out; Taruwar Kohli 4/31). Mizoram 127 and 13 for no loss; 6.5 overs. Match to continue.

