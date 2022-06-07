Ranji Trophy 2022: 'Personal Performance Affects You Sometimes'-Manish Pandey

India batter Manish Pandey showed resilience at Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Uttar Pradesh as he battled hard during his 70-ball 27 run knock. Turning up for Karnataka, Manish Pandey showed grit and gumption, trying to bail Karnataka out of trouble. Nonetheless, he was outdone by left-arm spinner Kumar. But fans could see the grit that was missing in the recently concluded IPL 2022 where he was even dropped from Lucknow Supergiants playing eleven after he accounted for 88 runs.

Looking back at the year gone by, he said he has done ‘fairly well,’ adding that bad domestic results bother him.

“Personal performances do affect you sometimes, but whenever Karnataka doesn’t qualify for the knockouts or win, which we haven’t done for a while, that bothers me as a player. The goal as a group has been to develop a good bunch of players for years to come, that is something we are looking to do as a team.”

Pandey will play his 95th first class match for Karnataka, which would affirm his identity as a senior cricketer.

“There will be highs and lows, but I think I have done fairly well to be a part of this team [for a long time]. One thing is clear to all: no one is indispensable. This cap never came free to anyone. We have all worked hard for it. That hard work and [hunger] keeps me going even today. I will play my 95th game with the same intensity as my first,” the Karnataka skipper was quoted as saying in a report on ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, Shivam Mavi and Saurabh Kumar shared seven wickets between them as Uttar Pradesh reduced hosts Karnataka to 213 for seven on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

Manish Pandey battled hard for 70 balls, trying to bail Karnataka out of trouble but he was outdone by left-arm spinner Kumar. The right-hander was dismissed for 27.

Mavi caused maximum damage and broke the back of Karnataka’s batting, grabbing the two big wickets of Mayank Agarwal (10) and Karun Nair (29) en route to his fine spell of 11-4-40-3.

At close, Shreyas Gopal was unbeaten on 26 from 47 balls but found company from Vijaykumar Vyashak (12 not out).

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here