Ranji Trophy 2022: Sarfaraz Khan's 275 Takes Mumbai to Mammoth 544/7d against Saurashtra

Young Sarfaraz Khan hit a stroke-filled 275 to propel Mumbai to a mammoth 544/7 and put 41-time champions in a commanding position on the second day of their Elite Group D Ranji Trophy game against defending champions Saurashtra here on Friday.

Sarfaraz, who continued from his overnight score on 121, took the Saurashtra attack to cleaners and hammered 30 boundaries and seven maximum in his 401-ball innings.

The 24-year-old was at his best at the Narendra Modi stadium as he spared no bowler. His senior pro Ajinkya Rahane fell for a patient 129 off 290 balls, but more importantly kept himself in contention for a place in the national team.

Sarfaraz and Rahane, a Test specialist, conjured 252-runs for the fourth wicket and pulled the domestic heavyweights out of trouble after they were 44/3 at one stage.

The day clearly belonged to Sarfaraz, who has been piling runs in first-class cricket for a considerable amount of time.

After experienced wicket-keeper Aditya Tare (22) and all-rounder Shams Mulani (12) fell cheaply, Sarfaraz found an able ally in number eight Tanush Kotian (50 not out; 5×4; 1×6) as the duo added 118 runs for the seventh wicket. Courtesy their partnership, Mumbai breached the 500-run mark.

The pint-sized batter, however, missed a deserving triple hundred and was trapped by Mankad in front of the wicket, but till then the damage had been done.

Saurashtra in reply were 18/0 with both the openers Harvik Desai (6) and Snell Patel (11) holding fort.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 544/7 declared (Sarfaraz Khan 275, Ajinkya Rahane 129; Chirag Jani 2/83, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2/191) versus Saurashtra 18/0. Saurashtra trail by 526 runs.

Goa 181 and 87/2 (Amogh Desai 42, Abhishek Raut 1/10) versus Odisha 189 (Rajesh Dhuper 71, Abhishek Raut 29; Shubham Ranjane 5/49). Goa lead by 79 runs.

