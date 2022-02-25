Tamil Nadu batters Baba Indrajith and Baba Aparajith on Thursday scripted history while batting against Chhattisgarh in Elite Group H clash at the Ranji Trophy 2022 in Guwahati. They became the first set of Indian twins to score tons in the same game for the same team in first-class cricket.

It was Indrajith’s 11th century in first-class cricket and for Aparajith, it was his 10th. The siblings put Tamil Nadu in a comfortable spot on the first day of the game with a score of 308 for 4. While Indrajith fell for 127, the latter continued the momentum on Thursday and went on to a 125-runs with Shahrukh Khan for the fifth. Aparajith was unbeaten on 144 at the lunch break on day 2.

The twin brothers scored runs in different styles. Aparajith faced 197 deliveries for his 101 while Indrajith scored 127 off just 141 balls, with the help of 21 boundaries. The former has smashed 13 boundaries and 3 sixes so far in the game.

“Batting with each other has always been fun right from the time we took up the sport as kids. We root for each other always. While the last time we scored hundreds in a match -it was for different teams -but doing so in the same match and that too for Tamil Nadu is a truly special feeling altogether,” Indrajith told TOI.

“He was striking the ball so fluently and I didn’t want to do anything silly. With the wicket on the slower side, the idea was to settle down before playing my shots,” Aparajith said.

Both batters had scored centuries earlier in the same match but for different teams. Indrajith was representing India Green in a Duleep Trophy match while Aparajith played for India Red.

