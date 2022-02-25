Ranji Trophy 2022: Ton-up Bhui, Shinde (96) Power Andhra to 389 Vs Services

Thiruvananthapuram: Former India U19 skipper Ricky Bhui’s 149 and Karan Shinde’s 96-run knock helped Andhra post 389 in the first innings against Services in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group E match here on Friday. Resuming at the overnight 277 for 3, Andhra continued to add runs as Bhui and Shinde took the score to 337 before the latter fell to off-spinner Pulkit Narang for four short of a well-deserved hundred. The 218-run fourth wicket partnership between Bhui and Shinde was the cornerstone of the Andhra innings as the rest of the batters did not make substantial contributions. From 350 for 4, Andhra slipped to 389 all out with Narang finishing with 6 for 56.

Services lost the wickets of Anshul Guta (14) and Rahul Singh (9) to C V Stephen and K V Shashikanth and finished the day at 75 for 2, 314 runs in arrears. In the other match of the group, Swapnil Singh’s 97 and Kunal Chandela (89) helped Uttarakhand post a score of 337 in the first innings. Left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra then got into the act and picked up four wicket to put Rajasthan in trouble at 117 for 5 at close of play. His victims included Manender Singh (52), skipper Ashok Menaria (5), Aditya Garhwal (3) and Yash Kothari (26). Brief scores: Stumps Day 2: Andhra 389 all out in 137.1 overs (Ricky Bhui 149, Karan Shinde 96, U M S Girinath 54, Pulkit Narang 6 for 56) vs Services 75 for 2 in 36 overs (Ravi Chauhan 38).

Uttarakhand 337 all out in 130.3 overs (Swapnil Singh 97, Kunal Chandela 89, Dikshanshu Negi 61, A V Choudhary 3 for 44, Tanveer Ul-Haq 3 for 57, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 2 for 58) vs Rajasthan 117 for 5 in 47 overs (Manender Singh 52, Yash Kothari 26, Mayank Mishra 4 for 41).

