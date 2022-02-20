Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull Becomes Third Indian Batter to Achieve Special Feat

Just a few days after leading India to their fifth Under-19 World Cup title, Yash Dhull has scored a century for Delhi on Ranji Trophy debut. With this, he entered the club of bigwigs like Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkars of the world who had also scored a century on First Class debuts. Now, Dhull went one step further as he slammed a century in the second innings as well which came against Tamil Nadu at the Baraspara cricket stadium. He is now only the third Indian player to score a century in both the innings of FC debut. He joins Nari Contractor (Gujarat) and Virat Swathe (Maharashtra).

In the first innings, Dhull had slammed 113 off 150 deliveries as Delhi batted first. Although they conceded a lead to Tamil Nadu, he came back and scored an unbeaten 113 as Delhi declared their second innings on 228/0. The match ended in a draw. Usually a middle-order batter, Dhull was asked to open by his state team. He flourished like he flourished at the ICC Under-19 World Cup where he alongside his deputy Shaik Rasheed was diagnosed with Covid-19. Both came back into the side and played a crucial role in India lifting the trophy.

. . !in the first inningsin the second innings What a way to announce his arrival in First-Class cricket! #RanjiTrophy | #DELvTN | @Paytm Well done, @YashDhull2002! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZIohzqOWKi pic.twitter.com/V9zuzGuQjk — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 20, 2022

The Ranji Trophy will be held in two phases. One before IPL, and the other after IPL. The pre-IPL phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days. There are eight Elite Groups and one Plate Group. There would be four teams in Elite Groups and six teams would make up the Plate Group. One team from each Elite Group will qualify for the quarterfinal stages.

