Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull Emulates Greats With Century On First Class Debut

With an Under-19 World Cup win under his belt, India skipper Yash Dhull scored a century on his First-Class debut. Playing his first Ranji Trophy match, Dhull came out to bat for Delhi and recorded a century just after lunch on Day 1 against Tamil Nadu at the ACA Stadium in Baraspara on Thursday. With this feat, he had now joined the greats, namely—Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Amol Mujumdar, Rohit Sharma and several other legends—they all has scored a century on First-class debut.

Not only Dhull, but four of India’s last five Under-19 captains had brought up a century on their First-Class debut. Vijay Zol had scored 110 against New Zealand A in 2013, followed by Prithvi Shaw’s knock of 120 against Tamil Nadu in 2017. The following year, Priyam Garg had creamed 117 against Goa before Dhull was included in the list. The Delhi batter was eventually out for 113, out LBW by Mohammed.

Dhull opened the batting for Delhi after Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar elected to bowl first. Dhull watched his opening partner Dhruv Shorey get out for one followed by one-drop Himmat Singh was dismissed for a duck as pacer Sandeep Warrier bagged both wickets.

Dhull was firm in his first innings at the senior level, leading Delhi’s recovery from 7/2 with a 60-run partnership with Nitish Rana (25) for the third wicket followed by a 119-run association with Jonty Sidhu for the fourth wicket. When Dhull was on 97, he was dismissed by pacer M Mohammed but the ball turned out to be a no-ball, giving the youngster a reprieve.

A cut through point off off-spinner Baba Aparajith took him to his maiden century in first-class cricket with his Delhi teammates and support staff giving a huge round of applause. Dhull continued to fetch runs till he was trapped lbw by Mohammed for 113. In his knock, Dhull amassed 48 runs from the off-side while scoring 65 through the on-side.

Meanwhile his colleague Rajangad Bawa also made an instant impact. Playing for Punjab, Bawa dismissed Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal on the very first ball.

