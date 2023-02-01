Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Karnataka, Bengal Aim to Build on Dominating Starts

Read more

Bhut was yet to open his account when Saurashtra lost their eighth wicket for 147 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. However, thanks to the 25-year-old left-arm spinner’s unbeaten knock of 111 and his last-wicket partnership of 95 runs with Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (17), the hosts could stretch their total to 303 before getting bowled out with three overs still remaining in the day.

Ricky Bhui scored a century and his association with Karan Shinde helped Andhra overcome the blow dealt by skipper Hanuma Vihari’s injury on day one of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against defending champions Madhya Pradesh. Thanks to Bhui’s unbeaten 115 and Shinde’s 83 not out, Andhra ended the day at a strong 262 for two.

M Venkatesh sizzled with a five-wicket haul as Karnataka produced a sensational bowling effort to bundle out Uttarakhand for a paltry 116 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. Karnataka were 123 for no loss at stumps.

The 22-year-old Karnataka bowler Venkatesh justified captain Agarwal’s decision to field after winning the toss as he rocked the top-order, removing Avneesh Sudha (17) and Dikshanshu Negi (9) early after Vidhwath Kaverappa (2/17) drew the first blood, dismissing opener Jiwanjot Singh (1).

Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/25) then had Swapnil Singh (0) caught by Samarth R, while Kaverappa cleaned up Aditya Tare (14), as Uttarakhand lost half their side for only 64 in 27.4 overs. Kunal Chandela (31) tried to hold one end but wickets continued to tumble, with Venkatesh returning to strike twice in the 47th over, sending Akhil Rawat (14) and Abhay Negi (1) back to the dressing room.

The Mysore pacer also had Chandela caught by Manish Pandey to put the final nail in Uttarakhand’s coffins as spinner K Gowtham mopped up the tail with two wickets.

