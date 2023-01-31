Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals LIVE: Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals Underway

The quarterfinals of India’s oldest premier cricket competition – The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will take place from January 31, Tuesday.

Defending champions Madhya Pradesh are set to host Andhra Pradesh in Indore, while Jharkhand will lock horns with Bengal. Karnataka will take on Uttarakhand whereas Saurashtra will square off against Punjab.

Last year too, Bengal and Jharkhand squared off at the quarterfinal stage, and the onus will be on Jharkhand to find a way past the star-studded lineup of Bengal.

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of contrasting fortunes as Jharkhand lost to Karnataka in