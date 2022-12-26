Ranji Trophy, Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: Can’t Complain About Weather, We've to Adapt to it as Quickly as we Can - Baba Aparajith

With three points from two matches, Tamil Nadu would seem to be in a spot of bother in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season as the side is yet to win a game in the competition. They are in form but have lost points due to some factors which haven’t really been under their control such as bad lights and disappointing umpiring.

While Tamil Nadu’s first game against Hyderabad ended in a draw as bad light prevented what could have been a thrilling win for the side at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, they suffered an 8-run defeat against Andhra in the second.

And here they are, still not off the mark.

The unit is now gearing up to take on Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the fixture scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

While Tamil Nadu are searching for their first win, Baba Aparajith who has hit a hundred and a half-century so far in three innings this season is focused on sticking to basics and continue the process that he and the side have been following.

In an exclusive chat with Cricketnext, Aparajith talked about his form, Delhi’s cold weather and preparations for the next game.

EXCERPTS

You have started the campaign on a positive note personally. What do you have to say about your own form?

Personally, I feel I’m batting well and getting into a good position. I will try to continue do the same things here as well. The only point is that we have to get used to the conditions as quickly as possible as it’s very cold here.

The pitches where we played earlier were different so, the adaptation will be the key. As a team, we are sticking to the process.

Have you acclimatized to the weather here in Delhi?

It is quite challenging but we expected this. We don’t really want to complain about the weather but as I said, it is very important for us to adapt as quickly as possible. That’s very important for all of us.

You came really close to winning the game against Andhra but eventually lost the game by 8 runs. Your thoughts on that.

Definitely, it hurt us as we were in a very good position but couldn’t get the points. But we had a lot of learning from that game and we try and keep improving as a unit. Every game is different so, we are now focused on playing the next one. We will try to stick to what has been working for us.

Did you attend any trials before the IPL auction?

Yeah, before the auctions, I went for the trials for Rajasthan Royals.

Tamil Nadu have produced two of the most talented players, Dinesh Karthik and R Ashwin. What insights do you get from these two whenever they are around?

Whenever they come to the team, they give us a lot of inputs. They have been an inspiration for us and have motivated us to keep going and performing for Tamil Nadu. That has been very motivating and inspiring for all of us. The experience they carry and the cricket they have played is immense and the insights that they give are very helpful.

Lastly, what are your preparations for the match against Delhi?

Keep it simple, just stick to basics, react to what the situation demands and play our best cricket. That’s all we have in our minds at the moment.

