Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra

425 (171.5)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal*

134/3 (65.0)

Bengal trail by 291 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Sydney

15 Mar, 202013:30 IST

Ranji Trophy Final | After Fever, Pujara Down With Back Problem

Pujara did not take the field on day three after pulling a back muscle

PTI |March 11, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
Ranji Trophy Final | After Fever, Pujara Down With Back Problem

Cheteshwar Pujara, who overcame a bout of illness to play a vital knock for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, is now down with a back issue and only will bat in the second innings if required.

Pujara did not take the field on day three after pulling a back muscle during warm-up as Bengal reached 134/3 in their first innings at close of play, trailing Saurashtra by 291 runs.

"Pujara pulled his back while warm-up. He then went to the hospital for a scan. He will only bat if required," Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah told PTI.

Pujara and Arpit Vasavada had batted together for five hours on day two to lay the foundation for a formidable 425.

On the opening day, Pujara got retired hurt due to fever, days after his return from New Zealand.

Cheteshwar PujaraRanji Trophy 2019-20

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more