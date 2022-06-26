Ranji Trophy Final: Crowd Chants RCB, RCB Even As Madhya Pradesh Creates History

Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title at the Chinnaswamy stadium. But the irony was fans were busy chanting “RCB, RCB” which must surely bring the Ranji purists to some sort of disgust. This was not the first time that fans had chanted IPL franchise names during this entire match. Earlier they also screamed “RCB, RCB” as Patidar scored a hundred on day 3. They were also at their vociferous best when Deepak Chahar came out for the stroll as he was greeted with chants of “CSK, CSK.”

Now as Patidar hit the winning runs, fans were again at it, chanting RCB RCB even as MP players rushed to the middle, celebrating the team’s historic win in this grand old tournament.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday congratulated the state cricket team for clinching the maiden Ranji Trophy title on Wednesday. Under the leadership of Aditya Shrivastava, MP defeated Prithvi Shaw-led Mumbai by 6 wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to script history.

Chasing a modest 108-run target, Himanshu Mantri scored top-scored with 37 while Shubham Sharma played a 30-run innings. Rajat Patidar contributed with an unbeaten knock of 30 runs, scoring the winning runs to take MP home.

MP CM Shivraj was extremely elated about the historic win of the state cricket team. In a video shared by him on Twitter, he congratulated the team and said the players will receive a grand welcome in the capital city, Bhopal.

“Today, the entire state of Madhya Pradesh is happy and touched as the state’s cricket team has scripted history. After defeating 41-time champion Mumbai, MP have won the Ranji Trophy title. I congratulate head coach Chandrakant Pandit, captain Aditya Shrivastava and the entire team, because it is the victory of the entire unit,” said the MP chief minister while speaking to news agency ANI.

