Ranji Trophy Final: Fans on Twitter Shower Praise on Madhya Pradesh After Maiden Title Win

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday created history by winning their first ever Ranji Trophy as they defeated 41-time champions Mumbai by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. MP chased down the target of 108 for the loss of four wickets in 29.5 overs.

As Rajat Patidar hit the winning single, the MP cricketers sprinted onto the pitch as they broke into wild celebrations before their head coach Chandrakant Pandit joined the merrymaking. The celebrated Pandit, who has won Ranji Trophy titles both as a player and coach before, said some words of praise to his wards who encircled him as they listened to his every word intently.

And then he arranged his players in a single file as they bowed in unison paying their respect to the fans and the game. The players then acknowledged the crowd who had gathered at the venue and witnessed MP create history.

Madhya Pradesh won their maiden #RanjiTrophy title beating the powerhouse Mumbai in the final. What a story for Chandrakant Pandit, He lost in the 1999 final as a captain at chinnaswamy and 23 years later at the same venue, he won the Ranji Trophy for his state team as a coach — Abhinav Kaka (@abhinavkaka08) June 26, 2022

HISTORY! A 72-year-wait ends

🏆 CONGRATULATIONS! Madhya Pradesh wins the coveted Ranji Trophy for the first time.

What an incredible achievement.#RanjiTrophyFinal #MumVsMP #HindustanKaDil pic.twitter.com/it5KmfSh3C — __ravi_says__ 🍁💦💯 (@Ravi55050565) June 26, 2022

Congratulations Madhya Pradesh Cricket for winning a First Ranji Trophy 🏆 . Well Played Mumbai , Better luck Next time !@BCCIdomestic #RanjiTrophy2022 #MadhyaPradesh — Ayush Tiwari (@ayush_1174) June 26, 2022

Chandrakant Pandit, Real Life Kabir Khan Lost final as MP Captain in 1999, that turned out to be his last FC match. Now won the as MP coach at the same Ground after 23 years.#RanjiTrophy #MUMvMP pic.twitter.com/SKrab8HfZN — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) June 26, 2022

Madhya Pradesh created history and captured their maiden Ranji Trophy title, defeating favourites Mumbai in the finals by six wickets in Bengaluru.#RanjiTrophyFinal #RanjiTrophyFinal #MP — Ankur Mishra (@ankurmishra_) June 26, 2022

We did what was never done before. We defeated the giants of Ranji Trophy in the final while doing it. Today is the greatest day in the cricketing history of Madhya Pradesh, and the history of state in general. Fitting that Patidar got the winning runs. Holkars have prevailed. — 🐺 (@sh_atyagi) June 26, 2022

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat first. Sarfaraz Khan, the leading run-getter of the season, scored a memorable century while Yashasvi Jaiswal made 78 as the former champions were bowled out for 374.

MP were excellent in their reply with opener Yash Dubey (133) and Rajat Patidar (122) hitting century apiece. Sarans Jain scored 57 as they were bowled out for a mammoth 536 in 177.2 overs and took a 162-run lead.

The match then seemed headed for a draw with Mumbai ending Day 4 on 113/2. However, top bowling display from spinner Kumar Kartikeya (4/98) , Parth Sahani (2/43) and Gaurav Yadav (2/53) helped MP bowl out their opponents for 269.

They were left chasing 108 runs to win but MP were jolted early in the chase with Dhawal Kulkarni striking in the second over to dismiss Yash on 1. However, Himanshu Mantri, Shubham Sharma and Patidar made sure there was no late drama as the team sauntered to the target.

