Ranji Trophy Final: Rajat Patidar Greeted With RCB Chants As Batter Reaches Hundred | VIDEO

On May 25th 2022, Rajat Patidar scored a century for RCB and exactly 30 days later he was back at it again, slamming a hundred, this time for his state side Madhya Paradesh (MP) who are pushing Mumbai onto the back-foot in the Ranji Trophy final. Coming back to the game, MP had conceded 374 as Mumbai batted first, but then MP batters came into their own as they went past the first innings score posted by Mumbai.

Yash Dubey (135) and Shubham Sharma( 116) took Mumbai attack to the sword as they went onto forge a 222-run stand. Mumbai then managed to break the stand only to have Patidar in the middle who then slammed 122 off 219. It was pure class with Chinnaswamy crowd then chanting “RCB, RCB” the moment he reached the three-figure mark. Check out these videos.

100 for Rajat Patidar in Ranji Trophy Final at Bengaluru. The Crowd Goes berserk chanting RCB RCB RCB. Incidentally 1 month ago on 25th May he scored a hundred for RCB in eliminator too.@mufaddal_vohra pic.twitter.com/cILq403a2r — Shanzil Kabir (@KabirShanzil) June 25, 2022

End of a Tremendous Knock by Rajat Patidar 122, he looks strong but a peach of Delivery from Tushar Deshpande took his wicket Crowd Chanting RCB RCB, when he was walking back to pavilion#CricketTwitter #RajatPatidar #RanjiTrophy2022final #MPvMUM pic.twitter.com/MNnsnu7fnV — Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) June 25, 2022

💯 for Rajat Patidar! 👏 👏 What a cracking knock this has been from the Madhya Pradesh right-handed batter in the #RanjiTrophy #Final! 👍 👍 @Paytm | #MPvMUM Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/xwAZ13U3pP pic.twitter.com/cftACdqt8T — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 25, 2022

Patidar played a splendid knock for RCB in the IPL eliminator as he sent LSG on a leather hunt. He slammed 112 and then followed it up with a fifty in the second qualifier which went in vain as RCB lost the match to RR and got knocked out.

Thanks to three tons, MP managed to post a mammoth 536 in reply to Mumbai’s 374. This meant a lead of 162 runs which was hard to overcome. By the time Stumps was called on Day 3, Mumbai were 81/1 and struggling to get that lead that will make them victorious. If MP wins this match, it will be their maiden Ranji Trophy win.

Madhya Pradesh’s dominance in Ranji Trophy final continued on Saturday as Rajat Patidar made a fine 122 while Saransh Jain hit his maiden fifty in first-class cricket in posting 536 in 177.2 overs and gaining a crucial first-innings lead of 162 runs over Mumbai at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

If Friday belonged to Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma making 133 and 116 respectively, Saturday saw Patidar hit the third century of Madhya Pradesh’s first innings, followed by Saransh contributing with a useful knock from the lower-order. For Mumbai, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani took 5/173 in 63.2 overs.

Resuming from 120 on lunch, Patidar could add only two runs to his score before Tushar Deshpande got one to shape back in and castle him through the gate. Saransh Jain continued to crack boundaries but Mumbai had another success with Shams Mulani trapping Anubhav Agarwal lbw before rain stopped play for 12 minutes.

