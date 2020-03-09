Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra v Bengal, Day 1 Live: Saurashtra Lose Desai After Lunch

Live Updates from Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal in Rajkot.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 9, 2020, 12:53 PM IST

Saurashtra vs Bengal (TEST)

LIVE

SAU vs BEN Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

Saurashtra
Ist INN

108/1

(46.1) RR 2.33

Saurashtra Saurashtra Captain
v/s
Toss won by Saurashtra (decided to bat)
Bengal Bengal Captain
Bengal

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra v Bengal, Day 1 Live: Saurashtra Lose Desai After Lunch

Latest Updates:

WICKET! Shahbaz Ahmed gives the breakthrough. Harvik Desai is out caught silly point. Shahbaz gets it to spin from leg stump line, Desai defends uppishly and Abhimanyu Easwaran holds on to a sharp chance. Saurashtra 82/1.

Preview:

Saurashtra, led by inspirational Jaydev Unadkat, will back themselves to win an elusive Ranji Trophy title at home but a buoyant Bengal will be no pushovers in what promises to be an absorbing final beginning here on Monday.

Both the teams are desperate to go all the way with Saurashtra reaching their fourth final in eight seasons while Bengal has not tasted success in the premier domestic event since the 1989-90 triumph.

While Bengal bulldozed over the mighty Karnataka in the semifinals, Saurashtra edged out Gujarat in a see-saw contest at the SCA Stadium, which is also the venue for the final.

There will also be star power on display with Test regulars Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha joining the Saurashtra and Bengal squads respectively, having returned from New Zealand.

In fact, Pujara was very much Saurasthra's 12th man with Unadkat being in constant touch with his senior teammate during the hard-fought semifinal. Now his physical presence in the all-important game will be a big boost to the side.

Saurashtra would not have ended up on the right side of the result against Gujarat if it wasn't for Unadkat, who has had a sensational run this season with 65 wickets at an average of 12.17 and is three shy of the all-time record of 68 scalps, set by Bihar spinner Ashutosh Aman last season.

The left-arm pacer single-handedly led his team on day five earlier this week with a seven-wicket haul on a flat surface, including the scalps of a set Parthiv Patel and Chiragh Gandhi, who had brought Gujarat back in the game from a hopeless 63 for five while chasing 327.

Unadkat's stellar performances over the course of the season has put him back in national reckoning but in his own words, they would count for little if the team doesn't go all the way.

Not just with the ball, he also inspired with his captaincy and one example of that was when he promoted number 11 Chetan Sakariya, who shared a crucial 90-run stand with Arpit Vasavada (139) after the hosts collapsed to 15 for five.

The skipper is leading from the front but will expect more from his fellow pacers who have not done much to write about this season.

Besides Pujara, the team's leading run-getter Sheldon Jackson will be expected to shoulder the batting responsibilities.

Saurashtra will be wary of Bengal's potent pace attack which fashioned their comprehensive win over eight-time champions Karnataka.

The pace trio of Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep were on fire in the semifinal and has contributed significantly to the team's overall success.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has come of age this season and is the team's joint highest wicket-taker with 30 scalps alongside Kumar and Akash Deep.

The onus in the batting department lies on veteran Manoj Tiwary, who has been the team's leading run-getter with 672 runs from 10 games but has not fired after his couple of match-winning half-centuries on a challenging track in Patiala.

The role of head coach Arun Lal also cannot be overlooked in Bengal's first final appearance after 13 years.

Teams (from): Saurashtra: Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makvana, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot , Divyaraj Chauhan, Snell Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Jay Chauhan, Harvik Desai (wk), Kishan Parmar, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut.

Bengal: Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha, Ashok Dinda, Shreevats Goswami, Anustup Majumdar, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Writtick Chatterjee, Koushik Ghosh, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel, Nilkantha Das, Agniv Pan, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Abhishek Raman, Boddupalli Amit, Ritwik Chowdhury, Prayas Barman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Shreyan Chakraborty, Kazi Saifi, Ramesh Prasad.

Cheteshwar PujaraJaydev UnadkatLive Cricket ScoreManoj TiwaryRanji Trophy 2019-20ranji trophy 2019-20 finalRanji Trophy finalRanji Trophy Final LiveSheldon Jackson

