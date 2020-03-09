Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra v Bengal, Day 1 Live: Saurashtra Lose Desai After Lunch

Barot gets to his half-century, off 128 balls, with a sweep to the boundary off Shahbaz. Good knock this, has to make it bigger.
13:12 (IST)
BENGAL REVIEW! Vishvaraj Jadeja the batsman. Not out the umpire's call and the final decision. Jadeja looks to sweep, the ball pops off the forearm to silly point. Saurashtra 92/1.
12:53 (IST)
WICKET! Shahbaz Ahmed gives the breakthrough. Harvik Desai is out caught silly point. Shahbaz gets it to spin from leg stump line, Desai defends uppishly and Abhimanyu Easwaran holds on to a sharp chance. Saurashtra 82/1.
12:02 (IST)
That's the end of the session - Saurashtra have the perfect session going into the break at 77 for no loss. Harvik Desai and Avi Barot have been spotless, showing patience and discipline. The pitch is flat and they should look to make it big in the upcoming sessions.
11:48 (IST)
Shahbaz is bowling from over the stumps and targeting the rough outside the batsman's leg stump. He's getting some turn and bounce from there too. Batsmen cautious as they approach lunch
11:14 (IST)
Tough chance goes down at slip. Akash Deep unlucky, Harvik Desai gets a boundary and a life. Got the edge, but it flies low to the left of slip. Abhimanyu Easwaran gets his finger on it but can't hold on.
11:08 (IST)
Pacer Akash Deep and spinner Shahbaz Ahmed operating in tandem. Saurashtra going slow but steady.
10:48 (IST)
50 up for Saurashtra in 17 overs. The pitch is flat and good for batting, so tough work ahead for Bengal.
10:35 (IST)
39 for no loss in 14 overs. Saurashtra openers have been patient and steady. Bengal still searching for the breakthrough. Shahbaz and Mukesh Kumar bowling in tandem.
10:20 (IST)
Nothing much from the pitch for the pacers, so Bengal turn to left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed already. He has bowled 2 overs within the first 10, Saurashtra 31/0.
10:07 (IST)
Harvik Desai and Avi Barit have been disciplined in defence, but not missed out on boundary opportunities. Anything straight has been flicked away for boundaries, with each batsman having two fours. 23 for no loss.
09:57 (IST)
Good little start for Saurashtra here. 17 for no loss. Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar are not getting much movement in the air or off the seam.
09:23 (IST)
Pitch report: The wicket has a few cracks and not much grass, but it's expected to be a good one for batting. The pacers might get assistance initially. The spinners will come into play in the latter half of the match. Looks like a typical Indian wicket.
09:18 (IST)
Welcome to the coverage of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal from Rajkot. Saurashtra have opted to bat first upon winning the toss, which means Cheteshwar Pujara will be in action soon. Bengal too have been strengthened by the return of Wriddhiman Saha. The two teams have been in superb run this season; Saurashtra defeated Gujarat in their semifinal while Bengal got the better of a strong Karnataka side. Expect a cracker of a contest.
11:40 (IST)
Ishan Porel has come back for a second spell, but the breakthrough is still elusive. Saurashtra doing this easily, 72 for no loss.
09:41 (IST)
Two overs in, the ball is skidding on and keeping slightly low. Saurashtra 4 for no loss.
Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra v Bengal, Day 1 Live: Saurashtra Lose Desai After Lunch
Live Updates from Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal in Rajkot.
Saurashtra vs Bengal (TEST)
LIVE
SAU vs BEN Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020
Saurashtra
108/1
(46.1) RR 2.33
Bengal
