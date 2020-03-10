Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 2 Live: Bengal Fight Back, Saurashtra 384/8 At Stumps

Jadeja ends the day with two well hit boundaries on the leg side to Mukesh. The Bengal side have had very little joy here today as Saurashtra complete the day with the score at 384/8. The third new ball will be available first thing tom morning.
16:16 (IST)
OUT! Mukesh Kumar has struck again, traps the new batsman Mankad lbw. Bengal get wicket number 8 with the ball moving around and reversing too.
16:00 (IST)
OUT! Pujara has to depart. Mukesh Kumar traps him plumb in front of the stumps and even a review cannot save him. This is a bit against the run of play but Bengal will smell blood now.
15:37 (IST)
OUT! Shahbaz gets the breakthrough and Vasavada has to depart after a well-made ton. He is stumped trying to attack one but has done his job well enough for the side.
14:38 (IST)
Nandi gives Pujara a chance to show off his late cut and it's found the fence. That brings up his half century and he'll be looking for a big one surely.
14:20 (IST)
FOUR! Vasavada brings up his century with a boundary off Majumdar and he lets out a big roar to celebrate. That's two consecutive tons for him; one in the semi-final and now one in the final. He is pumped.
12:03 (IST)
And lunch has been taken on Day 2. This session has belonged entirely to Saurashtra as they have added 72 runs and lost no wickets. Vasavda brought up his half-century and Pujara has been solid. Bengal need to come up with some new ideas on a pitch that has become easier to bat on. Join us in a bit for the second session.
10:58 (IST)
Fifty for Vasavda! He brings it up with a boundary off spinner Arnab Nandi. This morning session has belonged to Saurashtra thanks to these two batsmen. They will look to kick on from here.
17:04 (IST)
Jadeja ends the day with two well hit boundaries on the leg side to Mukesh. The Bengal side have had very little joy here today as Saurashtra complete the day with the score at 384/8. The third new ball will be available first thing tom morning.
16:16 (IST)
OUT! Mukesh Kumar has struck again, traps the new batsman Mankad lbw. Bengal get wicket number 8 with the ball moving around and reversing too.
16:00 (IST)
OUT! Pujara has to depart. Mukesh Kumar traps him plumb in front of the stumps and even a review cannot save him. This is a bit against the run of play but Bengal will smell blood now.
15:37 (IST)
OUT! Shahbaz gets the breakthrough and Vasavada has to depart after a well-made ton. He is stumped trying to attack one but has done his job well enough for the side.
14:38 (IST)
Nandi gives Pujara a chance to show off his late cut and it's found the fence. That brings up his half century and he'll be looking for a big one surely.
14:20 (IST)
FOUR! Vasavada brings up his century with a boundary off Majumdar and he lets out a big roar to celebrate. That's two consecutive tons for him; one in the semi-final and now one in the final. He is pumped.
12:03 (IST)
And lunch has been taken on Day 2. This session has belonged entirely to Saurashtra as they have added 72 runs and lost no wickets. Vasavda brought up his half-century and Pujara has been solid. Bengal need to come up with some new ideas on a pitch that has become easier to bat on. Join us in a bit for the second session.
10:58 (IST)
Fifty for Vasavda! He brings it up with a boundary off spinner Arnab Nandi. This morning session has belonged to Saurashtra thanks to these two batsmen. They will look to kick on from here.
17:04 (IST)
Jadeja ends the day with two well hit boundaries on the leg side to Mukesh. The Bengal side have had very little joy here today as Saurashtra complete the day with the score at 384/8. The third new ball will be available first thing tom morning.
16:50 (IST)
Jadeja and Jani continue to battle on and frustrate the Bengal pacers. They've slowly got their eye in and would look at 400 as a target. Saurashtra are 375/8.
16:32 (IST)
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja opens his account in the next over against Mukesh Kumar with a superb flick through midwicket. Saurashtra looking to add as many as possible while Bengal's pacers after 155 overs are still giving it a good go as they look to wrap things up fast. They've been rewarded with three wickets post tea. Saurashtra are 370/8.
16:16 (IST)
OUT! Mukesh Kumar has struck again, traps the new batsman Mankad lbw. Bengal get wicket number 8 with the ball moving around and reversing too.
16:13 (IST)
Bengal sense an opportunity to run through the tail and Porel is steaming in looking for wickets. Some probing lines from him against Jani, but the batsman makes use of two bad deliveries at the end of the over to make it a 7 run over.
16:00 (IST)
OUT! Pujara has to depart. Mukesh Kumar traps him plumb in front of the stumps and even a review cannot save him. This is a bit against the run of play but Bengal will smell blood now.
15:50 (IST)
Chirag Jani is the new batsman in and, like his partner Pujara, is in no rush to score too many. He's taking a patient approach to his innings thus far which is wise, given Saurashtra would likely want these two to be batting at the start of Day 3.
15:37 (IST)
OUT! Shahbaz gets the breakthrough and Vasavada has to depart after a well-made ton. He is stumped trying to attack one but has done his job well enough for the side.
15:23 (IST)
Bengal look like they will have to go the whole day without taking a wicket, such has been the nature of their bowling. The pitch hasn't helped in the slightest but that will be of little consolation.
15:10 (IST)
Three runs to Pujara off the first over right after the Tea break. Saurashtra will be keen for him and Vasavada to continue batting. Saurashtra are 342/5.
Pujara and Vasavada have batted out two full sessions here. Bengal look tired with the score at 339/5. Can they bounce back in the final session? Time for a quick break.
14:38 (IST)
Nandi gives Pujara a chance to show off his late cut and it's found the fence. That brings up his half century and he'll be looking for a big one surely.
14:37 (IST)
Ishan Porel completes another quiet over as Pujara and Vasavada continue to make the bowlers really bend their backs. Porel seems to have hurt his ankle of the last delivery and has gone off the field. Saurashtra are 334/5 with Tea around the corner.
14:20 (IST)
FOUR! Vasavada brings up his century with a boundary off Majumdar and he lets out a big roar to celebrate. That's two consecutive tons for him; one in the semi-final and now one in the final. He is pumped.
14:05 (IST)
Pujara slams a four off Anustup Majumdar to give the leg-break bowler a nice little welcome to the crease in his first over. Saurashtra are absolutely cruising at this point and Bengal look helpless.
13:26 (IST)
Bengal's toils on the second day continue. Their bowlers have had precious little to work with and the Saurashtra batsmen have made merry. Vasavada is approaching his century and Pujara is ambling towards his own fifty.
13:15 (IST)
Vasavada manages to get two boundaries off Shabhaz Ahmed. The 100-run partnership between him and Pujara is going to come up soon and Saurashtra's total has also reached 300. Quite the turnaround from the final session yesterday.
12:47 (IST)
Hello and welcome back for the second session of the second day of the Ranji Trophy final. Bengal will hope to break this partnership soon whereas Saurashtra will want it to continue.
12:03 (IST)
And lunch has been taken on Day 2. This session has belonged entirely to Saurashtra as they have added 72 runs and lost no wickets. Vasavda brought up his half-century and Pujara has been solid. Bengal need to come up with some new ideas on a pitch that has become easier to bat on. Join us in a bit for the second session.
11:54 (IST)
Saurashtra started the day in a spot of bother but are now approaching the 300-run mark. A first innings total in excess of 350 would put them in quite a good position going into the remaining days.
11:31 (IST)
Pujara has been solid as a rock this morning but hasn't hesitated to use his feet against the spinners whenever possible. Both Shahbaz and Nandi have toiled against Pujara and Vasavda.
11:17 (IST)
50-run partnership is also up for the fifth wicket. The morning session has been a slog for Bengal and things have not changed since the introduction of the spinners. At this rate the away team will eagerly be awaiting the lunch break.
10:58 (IST)
Fifty for Vasavda! He brings it up with a boundary off spinner Arnab Nandi. This morning session has belonged to Saurashtra thanks to these two batsmen. They will look to kick on from here.
10:44 (IST)
With the pace battery having had no luck so far this morning, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran turns to spin and brings on Shahbaz Ahmed. His first over is a decent one but he will look to get a breakthrough sooner rather than later.
10:36 (IST)
Pujara has been his usual solid self so far this morning. Meanwhile Vasavda is nearing his half-century. On a pitch that looks like it might be becoming easier to bat on, Bengal's bowlers have quite the task ahead of them.
10:23 (IST)
Saurashtra are going along nicely now as the new ball brings absolutely no change in the fortunes of the Bengal bowlers. Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar have both struggled to get much movement thus far.
09:56 (IST)
Mukesh Kumar angles one down leg side and Saurashtra have their first boundary of the day courtesy of 4 leg byes. Bengal respond by taking the new ball, which had been available for a bit. It will be interesting to see how their seamers use the new ball.
09:46 (IST)
Pujara, who retired hurt yesterday, is out batting alongside Arpit Vasavda this morning. The two have been steady on a track that has already begun to keep a bit low. For their part, the Bengal bowlers aren't giving an inch.
09:30 (IST)
We are underway in Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final. For the home side, the aim will be to maybe get a respectable total on what has become a challenging pitch. For the visitors, they will look to wrap this innings up as quick as possible.
Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 2 Live: Bengal Fight Back, Saurashtra 384/8 At Stumps
Live updates and live cricket score from Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal in Rajkot.
Saurashtra vs Bengal (TEST)
STUMPS
SAU vs BEN Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020
Saurashtra
384/8
(160.0) RR 2.4
Bengal
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Jadeja ends the day with two well hit boundaries on the leg side to Mukesh. The Bengal side have had very little joy here today as Saurashtra complete the day with the score at 384/8. The third new ball will be available first thing tom morning.
OUT! Mukesh Kumar has struck again, traps the new batsman Mankad lbw. Bengal get wicket number 8 with the ball moving around and reversing too.
OUT! Pujara has to depart. Mukesh Kumar traps him plumb in front of the stumps and even a review cannot save him. This is a bit against the run of play but Bengal will smell blood now.
OUT! Shahbaz gets the breakthrough and Vasavada has to depart after a well-made ton. He is stumped trying to attack one but has done his job well enough for the side.
Nandi gives Pujara a chance to show off his late cut and it's found the fence. That brings up his half century and he'll be looking for a big one surely.
FOUR! Vasavada brings up his century with a boundary off Majumdar and he lets out a big roar to celebrate. That's two consecutive tons for him; one in the semi-final and now one in the final. He is pumped.
And lunch has been taken on Day 2. This session has belonged entirely to Saurashtra as they have added 72 runs and lost no wickets. Vasavda brought up his half-century and Pujara has been solid. Bengal need to come up with some new ideas on a pitch that has become easier to bat on. Join us in a bit for the second session.
Fifty for Vasavda! He brings it up with a boundary off spinner Arnab Nandi. This morning session has belonged to Saurashtra thanks to these two batsmen. They will look to kick on from here.
17:04 (IST)
Jadeja ends the day with two well hit boundaries on the leg side to Mukesh. The Bengal side have had very little joy here today as Saurashtra complete the day with the score at 384/8. The third new ball will be available first thing tom morning.
16:50 (IST)
Jadeja and Jani continue to battle on and frustrate the Bengal pacers. They've slowly got their eye in and would look at 400 as a target. Saurashtra are 375/8.
16:32 (IST)
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja opens his account in the next over against Mukesh Kumar with a superb flick through midwicket. Saurashtra looking to add as many as possible while Bengal's pacers after 155 overs are still giving it a good go as they look to wrap things up fast. They've been rewarded with three wickets post tea. Saurashtra are 370/8.
16:16 (IST)
OUT! Mukesh Kumar has struck again, traps the new batsman Mankad lbw. Bengal get wicket number 8 with the ball moving around and reversing too.
16:13 (IST)
Bengal sense an opportunity to run through the tail and Porel is steaming in looking for wickets. Some probing lines from him against Jani, but the batsman makes use of two bad deliveries at the end of the over to make it a 7 run over.
16:00 (IST)
OUT! Pujara has to depart. Mukesh Kumar traps him plumb in front of the stumps and even a review cannot save him. This is a bit against the run of play but Bengal will smell blood now.
15:50 (IST)
Chirag Jani is the new batsman in and, like his partner Pujara, is in no rush to score too many. He's taking a patient approach to his innings thus far which is wise, given Saurashtra would likely want these two to be batting at the start of Day 3.
15:37 (IST)
OUT! Shahbaz gets the breakthrough and Vasavada has to depart after a well-made ton. He is stumped trying to attack one but has done his job well enough for the side.
15:23 (IST)
Bengal look like they will have to go the whole day without taking a wicket, such has been the nature of their bowling. The pitch hasn't helped in the slightest but that will be of little consolation.
15:10 (IST)
Three runs to Pujara off the first over right after the Tea break. Saurashtra will be keen for him and Vasavada to continue batting. Saurashtra are 342/5.
14:49 (IST)Setting up for a big one!
14:45 (IST)
Pujara and Vasavada have batted out two full sessions here. Bengal look tired with the score at 339/5. Can they bounce back in the final session? Time for a quick break.
14:38 (IST)
Nandi gives Pujara a chance to show off his late cut and it's found the fence. That brings up his half century and he'll be looking for a big one surely.
14:37 (IST)
Ishan Porel completes another quiet over as Pujara and Vasavada continue to make the bowlers really bend their backs. Porel seems to have hurt his ankle of the last delivery and has gone off the field. Saurashtra are 334/5 with Tea around the corner.
14:20 (IST)
FOUR! Vasavada brings up his century with a boundary off Majumdar and he lets out a big roar to celebrate. That's two consecutive tons for him; one in the semi-final and now one in the final. He is pumped.
14:05 (IST)
Pujara slams a four off Anustup Majumdar to give the leg-break bowler a nice little welcome to the crease in his first over. Saurashtra are absolutely cruising at this point and Bengal look helpless.
13:26 (IST)
Bengal's toils on the second day continue. Their bowlers have had precious little to work with and the Saurashtra batsmen have made merry. Vasavada is approaching his century and Pujara is ambling towards his own fifty.
13:15 (IST)
Vasavada manages to get two boundaries off Shabhaz Ahmed. The 100-run partnership between him and Pujara is going to come up soon and Saurashtra's total has also reached 300. Quite the turnaround from the final session yesterday.
12:47 (IST)
Hello and welcome back for the second session of the second day of the Ranji Trophy final. Bengal will hope to break this partnership soon whereas Saurashtra will want it to continue.
12:03 (IST)
And lunch has been taken on Day 2. This session has belonged entirely to Saurashtra as they have added 72 runs and lost no wickets. Vasavda brought up his half-century and Pujara has been solid. Bengal need to come up with some new ideas on a pitch that has become easier to bat on. Join us in a bit for the second session.
11:54 (IST)
Saurashtra started the day in a spot of bother but are now approaching the 300-run mark. A first innings total in excess of 350 would put them in quite a good position going into the remaining days.
11:31 (IST)
Pujara has been solid as a rock this morning but hasn't hesitated to use his feet against the spinners whenever possible. Both Shahbaz and Nandi have toiled against Pujara and Vasavda.
11:17 (IST)
50-run partnership is also up for the fifth wicket. The morning session has been a slog for Bengal and things have not changed since the introduction of the spinners. At this rate the away team will eagerly be awaiting the lunch break.
10:58 (IST)
Fifty for Vasavda! He brings it up with a boundary off spinner Arnab Nandi. This morning session has belonged to Saurashtra thanks to these two batsmen. They will look to kick on from here.
10:44 (IST)
With the pace battery having had no luck so far this morning, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran turns to spin and brings on Shahbaz Ahmed. His first over is a decent one but he will look to get a breakthrough sooner rather than later.
10:36 (IST)
Pujara has been his usual solid self so far this morning. Meanwhile Vasavda is nearing his half-century. On a pitch that looks like it might be becoming easier to bat on, Bengal's bowlers have quite the task ahead of them.
10:23 (IST)
Saurashtra are going along nicely now as the new ball brings absolutely no change in the fortunes of the Bengal bowlers. Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar have both struggled to get much movement thus far.
09:56 (IST)
Mukesh Kumar angles one down leg side and Saurashtra have their first boundary of the day courtesy of 4 leg byes. Bengal respond by taking the new ball, which had been available for a bit. It will be interesting to see how their seamers use the new ball.
09:46 (IST)
Pujara, who retired hurt yesterday, is out batting alongside Arpit Vasavda this morning. The two have been steady on a track that has already begun to keep a bit low. For their part, the Bengal bowlers aren't giving an inch.
09:30 (IST)
We are underway in Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final. For the home side, the aim will be to maybe get a respectable total on what has become a challenging pitch. For the visitors, they will look to wrap this innings up as quick as possible.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 Mar, 2020
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings