Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 3 Live: Bengal 134/3 at Stumps

Live updates and live cricket score from Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal in Rajkot.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 11, 2020, 5:03 PM IST

Saurashtra vs Bengal (TEST)

DRINKS

SAU vs BEN Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

Saurashtra
Ist INN

425

(171.5) RR 2.47

Saurashtra Saurashtra Captain
v/s
Bengal trail by 301 runs
Bengal Bengal Captain
Bengal
Ist INN

134/3

(65.0) RR 2.06

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 17:03 (IST)

    That's stumps! Bengal survive the probing spell from Unadkat and Sakariya. It's an attritional battle at Rajkot, and hosts Saurashtra have the edge at the moment. Batting is getting increasingly difficult, and Bengal are 134/3 at stumps requiring 291 more to catch up.

  • 16:57 (IST)

    BENGAL REVIEW! Chatterjee survives a close lbw call. Sakariya's delivery skidded on and hit him on the pad, but Chatterjee reviews and finds bat involved.

  • 16:52 (IST)

    Last 9 overs: 1 run. That says it all. Saha and Chatterjee playing for stumps. Unadkat and Sakariya probing the batsmen.

  • 16:42 (IST)

    Huge appeal for lbw against Saha. Unadkat nearly gets his man but the umpire says it's high. The ball was reversing and Saha was a couple of steps down the track. Fair decision.

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Jani is getting the ball to reverse nicely. Wriddhiman Saha is bringing all the experience to counter the threat. He's off the mark in his 14th ball with a boundary. Nice battle this.

  • 15:59 (IST)

    WICKET! Big wicket as Jani gets Manoj Tiwary lbw. Pitches outside off, keeps a bit low and hits him in front of middle. Tiwary considers a review but does not take it. That would have hit leg stump. Bengal 124/3.

  • 15:19 (IST)

    Bengal have resumed their battle after tea. Manoj Tiwary and Chatterjee being cautious while Jaydev Unadkat is bowling with steam. He's getting some reverse swing too. Interesting phase of play.

  • 14:45 (IST)

    TEA: A good session for Bengal here as Chatterjee and Tiwary string a decent partnership here. At tea, they are 94/2 now. 

  • 14:28 (IST)

    Fifty partnership comes up between Chatterjee and Tiwary. It's been tough for them but they are fighting it out over here. The score is 85/2. 

  • 12:05 (IST)

    OUT! Prerak Mankad strikes now, getting the big wicket of Easwaran. Even the review can't save the Bengal skipper and on that note, lunch has been taken. Bengal began their innings well enough but now both openers have been dismissed. This will make for a very interesting second session. Join us in a bit for that. 

  • 11:56 (IST)

    OUT! Jadeja strikes and Gharami has to walk. He looks to defend one but it takes the edge and flies straight to the man at forward short leg. What a time to get a wicket for the hosts. 

  • 11:49 (IST)

    FOUR! Gharami plays a classy drive down the ground off Jadeja and it races away to the boundary. The introduction of the slower bowlers hasn't done much to help Saurashtra for now. 

  • 11:26 (IST)

    TWO FOURS! Gharami whips one off the pads for a boundary. That was a poor ball from Unadkat, a half-volley going towards the leg side. He finishes the over with a drive down the ground that mid-off tries to but fails to stop. Bengal will be happy with how they've started but they need to keep this going. 

  • 10:42 (IST)

    OUT! Shahbaz Ahmed gets rid of Unadkat and that is the end of the first innings. Saurashtra finish at an imposing 425. Bengal will face quite a challenge in even overhauling this, never mind potentially taking a lead. 

  • 10:14 (IST)

    TWO FOURS! It's Unadkat again, first clearing the off-side in-field with a lofted drive then cutting one past the point region. These are all bonus runs for Saurashtra but they'll happily take it. 

  • 10:05 (IST)

    Saurashtra have crossed the 400-run mark now and it will be hard to see them as anythijng but favourites as the match goes on. Especially given the fact that the pitch is expected to slow down further. 

  • 09:41 (IST)

    OUT! Bengal have the early breakthrough and it is Jani who has to depart. Akash Deep gets one to nip back in off a full length and the ball barely bounces, keeping low and rattling into the stumps. 

Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 3 Live: Bengal 134/3 at Stumps

Saurashtra vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Final Day 3 latest update:

That's stumps! Bengal survive the probing spell from Unadkat and Sakariya. It's an attritional battle at Rajkot, and hosts Saurashtra have the edge at the moment. Batting is getting increasingly difficult, and Bengal are 134/3 at stumps requiring 291 more to catch up.

Day 2 report: Cheteshwar Pujara and Arpit Vasavada gave a masterclass in defensive batting with a five-hour partnership on day two, taking Saurashtra to a strong position in their Ranji Trophy final against Bengal here on Tuesday.

Their 142-run stand off 380 balls wore down the opposition who had a slight edge after reducing Saurashtra to 206 for five on the opening day.

Pujara (66 off 237), who was on five when he retired hurt on day one due to fever, and Vasavada (106 off 287) batted for two sessions and five overs as the hosts reached 384 for eight at the close of play.

On day two, the hosts managed 178 runs in 79.1 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Speedster Mukesh Kumar removed Pujara and Chirag Jani in the final session but by then the damage had already been done. Bengal took their first wicket of the day in the fifth over after tea with Wriddhiman Saha effecting a sharp stumping off Shahbaz Ahmed to send back Vasavada.

Bengal coach Arun Lal had rated the pitch as "very poor" on Monday with the odd ball keeping low but their pace attack could not make much use of the conditions after Akash Deep struck thrice on day one.

Run scoring indeed was difficult but Pujara and Vasavada's plans were crystal clear: tire the bowlers out and pounce on the loose balls. Their stay in the middle may not have been pleasing to the eye but proved to be very effective.

While it was a typical Pujara knock, full of patience, Vasavada, who is coached by the India batsman's father Arvind Pujara, made a bigger contribution to the team's cause with a back-to-back hundred and fourth of the season.

Vasavada, who had made a match-winning knock against Gujarat in the semi-final, played with remarkable patience and composure. His innings comprised 11 fours. This was Vasavada's eighth first-class hundred.

It was a commendable effort from Pujara too, considering that he had not been keeping well ever since his return from New Zealand last week.

Such was the slow pace of the Pujara-Vasavada stand that the first boundary of the bat came in the 15th over of the day when Vasavada pulled Akash Deep.

Bengal, who had bowled 80.5 overs on day one, took the new ball after the 85th over but it did not lead to a breakthrough.

Vasavada brought his fifty with a four off off-spinner Arnab Nandi, driving him past mid-on. Pujara broke the shackles in the following over by stepping out to cover-drive left-arm spinner Ahmed. Soon after, the Test specialist survived an lbw appeal after Bengal went for the limited DRS.

The closest Bengal came to getting a wicket in the afternoon session was when Vasavada straight-drove Mukesh, who claimed the ball kissed his hand before hitting the stumps with Pujara at the non-striker's end. However, the appeal was turned down as there was no conclusive evidence.

The left-handed Vasavada reached three figures 20 minutes before the tea break as he cut one off Nandi through cover, leading to an intense celebration. The entire dressing room applauded his valuable effort for which he also got a hug from Pujara.

Pujara, who collected five boundaries, got his half-century off 191 balls at the stroke of tea. In the morning and afternoon session combined, Saurashtra scored 133 runs in 58.1 overs. Pujara's best shot of the day came when he caressed one off Akash Deep between cover and point.

Saurashtra batsman Vishvaraj Jadeja, who scored a half-century on day one, had hoped for 100-150 runs on day two. The home team got more than that.

bengalLive Cricket Scorelive scoreranji trophyRanji Trophy 2019-20Ranji Trophy finalsaurashtraSaurashtra vs Bengal

