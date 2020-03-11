Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 3 Live: Bengal 134/3 at Stumps

That's stumps! Bengal survive the probing spell from Unadkat and Sakariya. It's an attritional battle at Rajkot, and hosts Saurashtra have the edge at the moment. Batting is getting increasingly difficult, and Bengal are 134/3 at stumps requiring 291 more to catch up.
16:57 (IST)
BENGAL REVIEW! Chatterjee survives a close lbw call. Sakariya's delivery skidded on and hit him on the pad, but Chatterjee reviews and finds bat involved.
16:52 (IST)
Last 9 overs: 1 run. That says it all. Saha and Chatterjee playing for stumps. Unadkat and Sakariya probing the batsmen.
16:42 (IST)
Huge appeal for lbw against Saha. Unadkat nearly gets his man but the umpire says it's high. The ball was reversing and Saha was a couple of steps down the track. Fair decision.
16:14 (IST)
Jani is getting the ball to reverse nicely. Wriddhiman Saha is bringing all the experience to counter the threat. He's off the mark in his 14th ball with a boundary. Nice battle this.
15:59 (IST)
WICKET! Big wicket as Jani gets Manoj Tiwary lbw. Pitches outside off, keeps a bit low and hits him in front of middle. Tiwary considers a review but does not take it. That would have hit leg stump. Bengal 124/3.
15:19 (IST)
Bengal have resumed their battle after tea. Manoj Tiwary and Chatterjee being cautious while Jaydev Unadkat is bowling with steam. He's getting some reverse swing too. Interesting phase of play.
14:45 (IST)
TEA: A good session for Bengal here as Chatterjee and Tiwary string a decent partnership here. At tea, they are 94/2 now.
14:28 (IST)
Fifty partnership comes up between Chatterjee and Tiwary. It's been tough for them but they are fighting it out over here. The score is 85/2.
12:05 (IST)
OUT! Prerak Mankad strikes now, getting the big wicket of Easwaran. Even the review can't save the Bengal skipper and on that note, lunch has been taken. Bengal began their innings well enough but now both openers have been dismissed. This will make for a very interesting second session. Join us in a bit for that.
11:56 (IST)
OUT! Jadeja strikes and Gharami has to walk. He looks to defend one but it takes the edge and flies straight to the man at forward short leg. What a time to get a wicket for the hosts.
11:49 (IST)
FOUR! Gharami plays a classy drive down the ground off Jadeja and it races away to the boundary. The introduction of the slower bowlers hasn't done much to help Saurashtra for now.
11:26 (IST)
TWO FOURS! Gharami whips one off the pads for a boundary. That was a poor ball from Unadkat, a half-volley going towards the leg side. He finishes the over with a drive down the ground that mid-off tries to but fails to stop. Bengal will be happy with how they've started but they need to keep this going.
10:42 (IST)
OUT! Shahbaz Ahmed gets rid of Unadkat and that is the end of the first innings. Saurashtra finish at an imposing 425. Bengal will face quite a challenge in even overhauling this, never mind potentially taking a lead.
10:14 (IST)
TWO FOURS! It's Unadkat again, first clearing the off-side in-field with a lofted drive then cutting one past the point region. These are all bonus runs for Saurashtra but they'll happily take it.
10:05 (IST)
Saurashtra have crossed the 400-run mark now and it will be hard to see them as anythijng but favourites as the match goes on. Especially given the fact that the pitch is expected to slow down further.
09:41 (IST)
OUT! Bengal have the early breakthrough and it is Jani who has to depart. Akash Deep gets one to nip back in off a full length and the ball barely bounces, keeping low and rattling into the stumps.
17:03 (IST)
14:06 (IST)
There is a change in the bowling as Chirg Jani comes into the attack now. Saurashtra would look to get another wicket. And he has a wicket. Tiwary edges one and chops one on to the stumps. But it's a no ball. The score is 72/2.
13:51 (IST)
The score is not moving forward at all and this is not a good sign for Bengal. The score has crawled to 67/2 now.
13:37 (IST)
Bengal are facing the heat here. Both Chatterjee and Tiwary need to gets some quick runs here. They have a mountain to climb here. Bengal are 64/2 and they trail by 361 runs.
13:12 (IST)
Manoj Tiwary and Sudip Chatterjee have been solid so far in the second session but they will need to build a big partnership if they are to take the lead in the first innings.
12:56 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second session. Bengal will hope to rebuild the innings after losing both openers at the stroke of lunch. Saurashtra will hope to get more wickets.
11:06 (IST)
Steady start so far by Bengal openers Sudip Kumar Gharami and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Neither have looked to play risky shots thus far. 3 overs in, Bengal are 9-0.
10:55 (IST)
We are underway with Bengal's first innings now. A lot will depend on how the openers start in what is sure to be challenging conditions with the ball still keeping a bit low.
09:32 (IST)
Chirag Jani and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja are out in the middle for Saurashtra. How many more runs can these two add for the eighth wicket? Bengal will look to ensure the damage is minimal. We are underway at Rajkot.
09:13 (IST)
Southpaw Vasavada reached three figures 20 minutes before the Tea break as he cut one off Nandi through cover. Pujara got to his fifty off 191 balls at the stroke of Tea.
Team Rankings