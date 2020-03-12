Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 4 Live: Bengal Lose Chatterjee After Lunch

OUT! D Jadeja gets the breakthrough and Chatterjee has to depart. He tosses one up that Chatterjee edges onto his pad and the catch is completed by short leg. Much-needed breakthrough for Saurashtra.
12:04 (IST)
It is lunch on Day 4 and Bengal will be happy as things stand. They added 84 runs to their total and while Saha can count himself lucky to still be out there, they've crucially not lost a wicket yet. They will look to press on after lunch.
11:53 (IST)
Saha survives yet another close call! D Jadeja bowls one full that Saha pokes at and it goes through to the wicketkeeper. The umpire remains unmoved though and the review, once again, provides insufficient evidence to overturn the ruling of the on-field umpire.
11:47 (IST)
FOUR! Saha brings up his 50 with a boundary towards third man. Unadkat gets the ball in a good area and Saha edges it but it evades the man at slip and runs away. Bit lucky, that. But Saha has had plenty of fortune favour him today.
09:49 (IST)
Drama! Unadkat thinks he got the breakthrough as Saha is trapped plumb on the pads and the veteran is given out. However the review saves him, as the third umpire has his doubts.
08:42 (IST)
Bengal ended Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra on 134/4, trailing their opponents by 291 runs. Hello and welcome to live coverage of Day 4 of the final.
13:16 (IST)
OUT! D Jadeja gets the breakthrough and Chatterjee has to depart. He tosses one up that Chatterjee edges onto his pad and the catch is completed by short leg. Much-needed breakthrough for Saurashtra.
12:04 (IST)
It is lunch on Day 4 and Bengal will be happy as things stand. They added 84 runs to their total and while Saha can count himself lucky to still be out there, they've crucially not lost a wicket yet. They will look to press on after lunch.
11:53 (IST)
Saha survives yet another close call! D Jadeja bowls one full that Saha pokes at and it goes through to the wicketkeeper. The umpire remains unmoved though and the review, once again, provides insufficient evidence to overturn the ruling of the on-field umpire.
11:47 (IST)
FOUR! Saha brings up his 50 with a boundary towards third man. Unadkat gets the ball in a good area and Saha edges it but it evades the man at slip and runs away. Bit lucky, that. But Saha has had plenty of fortune favour him today.
09:49 (IST)
Drama! Unadkat thinks he got the breakthrough as Saha is trapped plumb on the pads and the veteran is given out. However the review saves him, as the third umpire has his doubts.
08:42 (IST)
Bengal ended Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra on 134/4, trailing their opponents by 291 runs. Hello and welcome to live coverage of Day 4 of the final.
13:30 (IST)
The fall of a wicket means Bengal are now taking things even slower than usual. There's no rush to play any big shots, the focus is more on blunting the opposition attack for now.
13:16 (IST)
OUT! D Jadeja gets the breakthrough and Chatterjee has to depart. He tosses one up that Chatterjee edges onto his pad and the catch is completed by short leg. Much-needed breakthrough for Saurashtra.
13:11 (IST)
Century partnership comes up for Saha and Chatterjee. They have done well to score as many as they have although luck definitely favoured them a little. Now is the time to kick on.
13:01 (IST)
It's been a slow start to proceedings after the lunch break. Four overs played, only two runs scored. Bengal won't mind as long as they don't lose any wickets.
12:48 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the second session of Day 4. Bengal are in a commanding position now and trail by only 207 runs. A first innings lead could very well be pivotal for them. Can they bat through this session too? We shall see.
12:04 (IST)
It is lunch on Day 4 and Bengal will be happy as things stand. They added 84 runs to their total and while Saha can count himself lucky to still be out there, they've crucially not lost a wicket yet. They will look to press on after lunch.
11:58 (IST)
Unadkat is clearly frustrated now. He collects the ball on his follow through and aims a vicious throw at the stumps, forcing Chatterjee to move away and also breaking the stump. The fourth umpire runs in with a new wicket. That's one way to let off a little steam...
11:53 (IST)
Saha survives yet another close call! D Jadeja bowls one full that Saha pokes at and it goes through to the wicketkeeper. The umpire remains unmoved though and the review, once again, provides insufficient evidence to overturn the ruling of the on-field umpire.
11:47 (IST)
FOUR! Saha brings up his 50 with a boundary towards third man. Unadkat gets the ball in a good area and Saha edges it but it evades the man at slip and runs away. Bit lucky, that. But Saha has had plenty of fortune favour him today.
11:36 (IST)
The 200 is up for Bengal and they will hope to push on from here. Fortune has definitely favoured them - Saha survived three decisions, two of which looked dead on - but they won't be complaining about that.
11:23 (IST)
Another major escape from Saha and Unadkat is again the bowler on the wrong end of the decision. He raps Saha on the pads and was already celebrating but umpire says not out. Review doesn't offer up enough evidence to overturn the decision and Saha stays out. He rubs salt in the wounds by scoring a boundary thereafter.
11:09 (IST)
Chatterjee has entered the 70s now and a century for him would be just reward given how much effort he's put into this innings thus far. Saha remains solid as ever at the other end. Saurashtra's bowlers, meanwhile, are searching for answers.
10:45 (IST)
Drinks are on the field now and it has been a good hour or so for Bengal, although Saha will consider himself lucky to be out there - that LBW review was lucky. Bengal need more of the same from these two.
10:35 (IST)
Both batsmen are able to deal with the pitch now, as evidenced by Saha charging down Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and slamming him for six over long-off. Bengal will hope these two continue on for as long as possible.
10:04 (IST)
150 is up for Bengal but both Saha and Chatterjee know there remains a lot of work to be done. To top things off, the pitch is continuing to keep low and therefore getting tougher to bat on.
09:49 (IST)
Drama! Unadkat thinks he got the breakthrough as Saha is trapped plumb on the pads and the veteran is given out. However the review saves him, as the third umpire has his doubts.
09:33 (IST)
We are underway in Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final. Bengal need a big partnership between these two if they are to have any chance of taking a first innings lead and putting themselves in position to win the final, since a result any other way seems unlikely.
09:28 (IST)
The two added 30 runs more to their partnership in the third session before Jani got Tiway out LBW for 35 and broke the 89-run stand. The right-hander batted for 174 minutes. Wriddhiman Saha then joined Chatterjee in the middle and the two batted for over 12 overs to take Bengal to 134/3 at stumps. While Chatterjee was unbeaten on 47 off 145 balls, Saha was batting on 4.
09:21 (IST)
Saurashtra kept things tight as the second session commenced and almost got rewarded after Manoj Tiwary, batting on 18, dragged a Chirag Jani delivery onto the stumps. However, the Bengal batsman got a reprieve as the replays showed that Jani had overstepped. Having lost two wickets in the first session, Bengal needed a partnership and Tiwary and Sudip Chatterjee provided them with one as they put up an unbeaten 59-run stand to take Bengal to 94/2 at tea.
09:06 (IST)
While debutant Sudip Kumar Gharami made an impressive start, the Jadejas - Dharmendrasinh and Vishvarajsinh - joined forces, with the latter taking a good low catch at the forward short-leg, to give Saurashtra their first breakthrough. Prerak Mankad then trapped Abhimanyu Easwaran before the stumps as Saurashtra picked up two Bengal wickets before lunch.
08:56 (IST)
Saurashtra, who resumed the third day's play on the overnight score of 384/8, lost an early wicket on Wednesday as Bengal pacer Akash Deep dismissed Chirag Jani with a ball that kept low. However, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 33, and skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who scored 20, added 38 runs for the last wicket as Saurashtra, batting first, posted 425 runs on the board in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.
08:42 (IST)
Bengal ended Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra on 134/4, trailing their opponents by 291 runs. Hello and welcome to live coverage of Day 4 of the final.
Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 4 Live: Bengal Lose Chatterjee After Lunch
Live updates and live cricket score from Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal in Rajkot.
Saurashtra vs Bengal (TEST)
LIVE
SAU vs BEN Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020
Saurashtra
425
(171.5) RR 2.47
Bengal
154/3
(73.4) RR 2.09
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! D Jadeja gets the breakthrough and Chatterjee has to depart. He tosses one up that Chatterjee edges onto his pad and the catch is completed by short leg. Much-needed breakthrough for Saurashtra.
It is lunch on Day 4 and Bengal will be happy as things stand. They added 84 runs to their total and while Saha can count himself lucky to still be out there, they've crucially not lost a wicket yet. They will look to press on after lunch.
Saha survives yet another close call! D Jadeja bowls one full that Saha pokes at and it goes through to the wicketkeeper. The umpire remains unmoved though and the review, once again, provides insufficient evidence to overturn the ruling of the on-field umpire.
FOUR! Saha brings up his 50 with a boundary towards third man. Unadkat gets the ball in a good area and Saha edges it but it evades the man at slip and runs away. Bit lucky, that. But Saha has had plenty of fortune favour him today.
Drama! Unadkat thinks he got the breakthrough as Saha is trapped plumb on the pads and the veteran is given out. However the review saves him, as the third umpire has his doubts.
Bengal ended Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra on 134/4, trailing their opponents by 291 runs. Hello and welcome to live coverage of Day 4 of the final.
13:30 (IST)
The fall of a wicket means Bengal are now taking things even slower than usual. There's no rush to play any big shots, the focus is more on blunting the opposition attack for now.
13:16 (IST)
OUT! D Jadeja gets the breakthrough and Chatterjee has to depart. He tosses one up that Chatterjee edges onto his pad and the catch is completed by short leg. Much-needed breakthrough for Saurashtra.
13:11 (IST)
Century partnership comes up for Saha and Chatterjee. They have done well to score as many as they have although luck definitely favoured them a little. Now is the time to kick on.
13:01 (IST)
It's been a slow start to proceedings after the lunch break. Four overs played, only two runs scored. Bengal won't mind as long as they don't lose any wickets.
12:48 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the second session of Day 4. Bengal are in a commanding position now and trail by only 207 runs. A first innings lead could very well be pivotal for them. Can they bat through this session too? We shall see.
12:04 (IST)
It is lunch on Day 4 and Bengal will be happy as things stand. They added 84 runs to their total and while Saha can count himself lucky to still be out there, they've crucially not lost a wicket yet. They will look to press on after lunch.
11:58 (IST)
Unadkat is clearly frustrated now. He collects the ball on his follow through and aims a vicious throw at the stumps, forcing Chatterjee to move away and also breaking the stump. The fourth umpire runs in with a new wicket. That's one way to let off a little steam...
11:53 (IST)
Saha survives yet another close call! D Jadeja bowls one full that Saha pokes at and it goes through to the wicketkeeper. The umpire remains unmoved though and the review, once again, provides insufficient evidence to overturn the ruling of the on-field umpire.
11:47 (IST)
FOUR! Saha brings up his 50 with a boundary towards third man. Unadkat gets the ball in a good area and Saha edges it but it evades the man at slip and runs away. Bit lucky, that. But Saha has had plenty of fortune favour him today.
11:36 (IST)
The 200 is up for Bengal and they will hope to push on from here. Fortune has definitely favoured them - Saha survived three decisions, two of which looked dead on - but they won't be complaining about that.
11:23 (IST)
Another major escape from Saha and Unadkat is again the bowler on the wrong end of the decision. He raps Saha on the pads and was already celebrating but umpire says not out. Review doesn't offer up enough evidence to overturn the decision and Saha stays out. He rubs salt in the wounds by scoring a boundary thereafter.
11:09 (IST)
Chatterjee has entered the 70s now and a century for him would be just reward given how much effort he's put into this innings thus far. Saha remains solid as ever at the other end. Saurashtra's bowlers, meanwhile, are searching for answers.
10:45 (IST)
Drinks are on the field now and it has been a good hour or so for Bengal, although Saha will consider himself lucky to be out there - that LBW review was lucky. Bengal need more of the same from these two.
10:35 (IST)
Both batsmen are able to deal with the pitch now, as evidenced by Saha charging down Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and slamming him for six over long-off. Bengal will hope these two continue on for as long as possible.
10:04 (IST)
150 is up for Bengal but both Saha and Chatterjee know there remains a lot of work to be done. To top things off, the pitch is continuing to keep low and therefore getting tougher to bat on.
09:49 (IST)
Drama! Unadkat thinks he got the breakthrough as Saha is trapped plumb on the pads and the veteran is given out. However the review saves him, as the third umpire has his doubts.
09:33 (IST)
We are underway in Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final. Bengal need a big partnership between these two if they are to have any chance of taking a first innings lead and putting themselves in position to win the final, since a result any other way seems unlikely.
09:28 (IST)
The two added 30 runs more to their partnership in the third session before Jani got Tiway out LBW for 35 and broke the 89-run stand. The right-hander batted for 174 minutes. Wriddhiman Saha then joined Chatterjee in the middle and the two batted for over 12 overs to take Bengal to 134/3 at stumps. While Chatterjee was unbeaten on 47 off 145 balls, Saha was batting on 4.
09:21 (IST)
Saurashtra kept things tight as the second session commenced and almost got rewarded after Manoj Tiwary, batting on 18, dragged a Chirag Jani delivery onto the stumps. However, the Bengal batsman got a reprieve as the replays showed that Jani had overstepped. Having lost two wickets in the first session, Bengal needed a partnership and Tiwary and Sudip Chatterjee provided them with one as they put up an unbeaten 59-run stand to take Bengal to 94/2 at tea.
09:06 (IST)
While debutant Sudip Kumar Gharami made an impressive start, the Jadejas - Dharmendrasinh and Vishvarajsinh - joined forces, with the latter taking a good low catch at the forward short-leg, to give Saurashtra their first breakthrough. Prerak Mankad then trapped Abhimanyu Easwaran before the stumps as Saurashtra picked up two Bengal wickets before lunch.
08:56 (IST)
Saurashtra, who resumed the third day's play on the overnight score of 384/8, lost an early wicket on Wednesday as Bengal pacer Akash Deep dismissed Chirag Jani with a ball that kept low. However, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 33, and skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who scored 20, added 38 runs for the last wicket as Saurashtra, batting first, posted 425 runs on the board in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.
08:42 (IST)
Bengal ended Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra on 134/4, trailing their opponents by 291 runs. Hello and welcome to live coverage of Day 4 of the final.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020
SA v INDSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings