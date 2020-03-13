Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 5 Live: First Innings Lead Assures Saurashtra Title

OUT: And Akashdeep has a wicket here on the very first ball. V Jadeja edges one and the keeper takes a brilliant catch. Saurashtra are 65/2.
11:45 (IST)
LUNCH: Shabaz gets the wicket of Harvik on last ball before lunch. Saurashtra are 38/1. Let's see if the match continues after lunch.
10:37 (IST)
OUT: Unadkat gets another one and Ishan Porel is LBW. This means that Saurashtra have won the Ranji Trophy here. It needs to be seen whether both teams will come out for the second innings.
10:30 (IST)
FOUR: Nandi goes down the track and hits Jadeja for a four. The deficit is 46 now.
10:18 (IST)
OUT: Saurashtra are just one wicket away from the win. This time Jadeja gets the wicket of Mukesh Kumar. It's 370/9.
09:50 (IST)
OUT: And it's two wickets in just one over. Akash deep is run out. What is happening out there in the middle. Saurashtra are inching closer towards a win here. It's 361/8.
09:45 (IST)
OUT: And early in the morning Unadkat removes Majumdar for 63. Saurashtra needed this wicket badly as Bengal still trail by 64 runs.
08:22 (IST)
It's Day 5 of the final between Saurashtra and Bengal and today one of these teams will be crowned the new champions of the most coveted tournament in the country. For now it looks like Bengal who will go on to win the trophy on the basis of first innings lead.
OUT: And Akashdeep has a wicket here on the very first ball. V Jadeja edges one and the keeper takes a brilliant catch. Saurashtra are 65/2.
Sheldon Jackson is padded up next. Guess he won't be needed to bat again in this match. This pair is looking solid. The score has now moved to 59/1.
We'll have to wait for some more time before the match is called off. Saurashtra has already pocketed this match. It's 53/1 for them now.
On to the second session of the day. Jadeja has joined Barot in the middle. The score moves to 46/1. Saurashtra are 90 ahead.
LUNCH: Shabaz gets the wicket of Harvik on last ball before lunch. Saurashtra are 38/1. Let's see if the match continues after lunch.
Saurasthtra are definitely killing time here. They have already won the title, and need to bat out for till lunch. The score is 26/0 now.
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz comes into the attack now. With the match already over, Saurashtra batsmen are just looking to score some runs. It's 22/0 now.
Saurashtra are showing an intent to score some quick runs here. Harvik has already slammed a couple of boundaries here. It's 11/0.
On to the second innings of the match here. Porel starts and Avi Barot hits a four on the first delivery. It's 4/0 for them now.
OUT: Unadkat gets another one and Ishan Porel is LBW. This means that Saurashtra have won the Ranji Trophy here. It needs to be seen whether both teams will come out for the second innings.
FOUR: Nandi goes down the track and hits Jadeja for a four. The deficit is 46 now.
OUT: Saurashtra are just one wicket away from the win. This time Jadeja gets the wicket of Mukesh Kumar. It's 370/9.
Bengal get a boundary here as Mukesh goes for a heave and edges one. But the ball flies past gully for a four. The score now moves to 370/8.
Confusing tactics by Saurashtra as they have spread the field against Nandi, when they should be attacking him. It's 361/8.
OUT: And it's two wickets in just one over. Akash deep is run out. What is happening out there in the middle. Saurashtra are inching closer towards a win here. It's 361/8.
OUT: And early in the morning Unadkat removes Majumdar for 63. Saurashtra needed this wicket badly as Bengal still trail by 64 runs.
Saurashtra are in desperate need of a wicket here, and skipper Undakat needs to produce the goods here. Bengal are 358/6.
And the match gets underway here. Saurasthra face an uphill task here. Sakariya starts with a maiden over here. The score stays at 354/6.
Resuming the day at 134 for 3, Sudip Chatterrjee (81 off 241) and Wriddhiman Saha (64 off 184) kept Bengal's fight going with a 101-run partnership, consuming 49 overs in the process. They frustrated Saurashtra in the wicket-less morning session, scoring 89 runs in 29 overs.
On an absorbing day four, Bengal won the morning and evening session while Saurashtra stayed in the game by taking three wickets in the afternoon. By day three, it had become clear that final will be decided by the first innings lead and both teams were locked in a fierce battle on day four.
The home team was guilty of poor fielding and allowing easy runs to Bengal in the final session where 90 runs were scored. Harvik Desai at first slip dropped a regulation catch of Majumdar, who was on 10 at that time, and it proved to be a costly miss.
Majumdar, who had bailed Bengal out of a precarious position in the quarter as well as semi-final, was the saviour again and got much needed support from Nandi as the duo batted out the entire evening session to keep the match evenly poised going into day five.
Bengal's 'Man Friday' Anustup Majumdar stood between Saurashtra and Ranji Trophy with a defiant unbeaten 58 as the summit clash entered a tantalising final day with the visitors needing 72 runs more. Bengal ended the fourth day at 354 for six as Majumdar added 91 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket stand with Arnab Nandi (28 batting, 82 balls), who showed a lot of courage despite getting hit on the finger by Jaydev Unadkat delivery.
It's Day 5 of the final between Saurashtra and Bengal and today one of these teams will be crowned the new champions of the most coveted tournament in the country. For now it looks like Bengal who will go on to win the trophy on the basis of first innings lead.
Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 5 Live: First Innings Lead Assures Saurashtra Title
Live updates and live cricket score from Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal in Rajkot.
OUT: And Akashdeep has a wicket here on the very first ball. V Jadeja edges one and the keeper takes a brilliant catch. Saurashtra are 65/2.
Sheldon Jackson is padded up next. Guess he won't be needed to bat again in this match. This pair is looking solid. The score has now moved to 59/1.
We'll have to wait for some more time before the match is called off. Saurashtra has already pocketed this match. It's 53/1 for them now.
On to the second session of the day. Jadeja has joined Barot in the middle. The score moves to 46/1. Saurashtra are 90 ahead.
LUNCH: Shabaz gets the wicket of Harvik on last ball before lunch. Saurashtra are 38/1. Let's see if the match continues after lunch.
Saurasthtra are definitely killing time here. They have already won the title, and need to bat out for till lunch. The score is 26/0 now.
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz comes into the attack now. With the match already over, Saurashtra batsmen are just looking to score some runs. It's 22/0 now.
Saurashtra are showing an intent to score some quick runs here. Harvik has already slammed a couple of boundaries here. It's 11/0.
On to the second innings of the match here. Porel starts and Avi Barot hits a four on the first delivery. It's 4/0 for them now.
OUT: Unadkat gets another one and Ishan Porel is LBW. This means that Saurashtra have won the Ranji Trophy here. It needs to be seen whether both teams will come out for the second innings.
FOUR: Nandi goes down the track and hits Jadeja for a four. The deficit is 46 now.
OUT: Saurashtra are just one wicket away from the win. This time Jadeja gets the wicket of Mukesh Kumar. It's 370/9.
Bengal get a boundary here as Mukesh goes for a heave and edges one. But the ball flies past gully for a four. The score now moves to 370/8.
Confusing tactics by Saurashtra as they have spread the field against Nandi, when they should be attacking him. It's 361/8.
OUT: And it's two wickets in just one over. Akash deep is run out. What is happening out there in the middle. Saurashtra are inching closer towards a win here. It's 361/8.
OUT: And early in the morning Unadkat removes Majumdar for 63. Saurashtra needed this wicket badly as Bengal still trail by 64 runs.
Saurashtra are in desperate need of a wicket here, and skipper Undakat needs to produce the goods here. Bengal are 358/6.
And the match gets underway here. Saurasthra face an uphill task here. Sakariya starts with a maiden over here. The score stays at 354/6.
Resuming the day at 134 for 3, Sudip Chatterrjee (81 off 241) and Wriddhiman Saha (64 off 184) kept Bengal's fight going with a 101-run partnership, consuming 49 overs in the process. They frustrated Saurashtra in the wicket-less morning session, scoring 89 runs in 29 overs.
On an absorbing day four, Bengal won the morning and evening session while Saurashtra stayed in the game by taking three wickets in the afternoon. By day three, it had become clear that final will be decided by the first innings lead and both teams were locked in a fierce battle on day four.
The home team was guilty of poor fielding and allowing easy runs to Bengal in the final session where 90 runs were scored. Harvik Desai at first slip dropped a regulation catch of Majumdar, who was on 10 at that time, and it proved to be a costly miss.
Majumdar, who had bailed Bengal out of a precarious position in the quarter as well as semi-final, was the saviour again and got much needed support from Nandi as the duo batted out the entire evening session to keep the match evenly poised going into day five.
Bengal's 'Man Friday' Anustup Majumdar stood between Saurashtra and Ranji Trophy with a defiant unbeaten 58 as the summit clash entered a tantalising final day with the visitors needing 72 runs more. Bengal ended the fourth day at 354 for six as Majumdar added 91 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket stand with Arnab Nandi (28 batting, 82 balls), who showed a lot of courage despite getting hit on the finger by Jaydev Unadkat delivery.
It's Day 5 of the final between Saurashtra and Bengal and today one of these teams will be crowned the new champions of the most coveted tournament in the country. For now it looks like Bengal who will go on to win the trophy on the basis of first innings lead.
