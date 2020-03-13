Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 5 Live: First Innings Lead Assures Saurashtra Title

Live updates and live cricket score from Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal in Rajkot.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 13, 2020, 12:56 PM IST

Saurashtra vs Bengal (TEST)

INNINGS BREAK

SAU vs BEN Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

Saurashtra
Ist INN

425

(171.5) RR 2.47

Saurashtra Saurashtra Captain
v/s
Bengal trail by 44 runs
Bengal Bengal Captain
Bengal
Ist INN

381

(161.0) RR 2.36

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 12:56 (IST)

    OUT: And Akashdeep has a wicket here on the very first ball. V Jadeja edges one and the keeper takes a brilliant catch. Saurashtra are 65/2. 

  • 11:45 (IST)

    LUNCH: Shabaz gets the wicket of Harvik on last ball before lunch. Saurashtra are 38/1. Let's see if the match continues after lunch.

  • 10:37 (IST)

    OUT: Unadkat gets another one and Ishan Porel is LBW. This means that Saurashtra have won the Ranji Trophy here. It needs to be seen whether both teams will come out for the second innings.

  • 10:30 (IST)

    FOUR: Nandi goes down the track and hits Jadeja for a four. The deficit is 46 now. 

  • 10:18 (IST)

    OUT: Saurashtra are just one wicket away from the win. This time Jadeja gets the wicket of Mukesh Kumar. It's 370/9.

  • 09:50 (IST)

    OUT: And it's two wickets in just one over. Akash deep is run out. What is happening out there in the middle. Saurashtra are inching closer towards a win here. It's 361/8.

  • 09:45 (IST)

    OUT: And early in the morning Unadkat removes Majumdar for 63. Saurashtra needed this wicket badly as Bengal still trail by 64 runs. 

  • 08:22 (IST)

    It's Day 5 of the final between Saurashtra and Bengal and today one of these teams will be crowned the new champions of the most coveted tournament in the country. For now  it looks like Bengal who will go on to win the trophy on the basis of first innings lead.

Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 5 Live: First Innings Lead Assures Saurashtra Title

Saurashtra vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Final Day 5 latest update: OUT: And Akashdeep has a wicket here on the very first ball. V Jadeja edges one and the keeper takes a brilliant catch. Saurashtra are 65/2.

DAY 4 REPORT:

Bengal's 'Man Friday' Anustup Majumdar stood between Saurashtra and Ranji Trophy with a defiant unbeaten 58 as the summit clash entered a tantalising final day with the visitors needing 72 runs more.

Bengal ended the fourth day at 354 for six as Majumdar added 91 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket stand with Arnab Nandi (28 batting, 82 balls), who showed a lot of courage despite getting hit on the finger by Jaydev Unadkat delivery.

Majumdar, who had bailed Bengal out of a precarious position in the quarter as well as semi-final, was the saviour again and got much needed support from Nandi as the duo batted out the entire evening session to keep the match evenly poised going into day five.

The home team was guilty of poor fielding and allowing easy runs to Bengal in the final session where 90 runs were scored.

Harvik Desai at first slip dropped a regulation catch of Majumdar, who was on 10 at that time, and it proved to be a costly miss.

On an absorbing day four, Bengal won the morning and evening session while Saurashtra stayed in the game by taking three wickets in the afternoon.

By day three, it had become clear that final will be decided by the first innings lead and both teams were locked in a fierce battle on day four.

Resuming the day at 134 for 3, Sudip Chatterrjee (81 off 241) and Wriddhiman Saha (64 off 184) kept Bengal's fight going with a 101-run partnership, consuming 49 overs in the process. They frustrated Saurashtra in the wicket-less morning session, scoring 89 runs in 29 overs.

With the odd ball keeping low, the predictable ploy was to target the stumps and bring the ball back in, which Saurashtra pacers managed to do both with the old and the second new ball.

While Chatterjee, who resumed the day on 47, was solid in defence, Saha lived dangerously.

The India Test wicketkeeper, playing his first Ranji Trophy game of the season, survived two close DRS calls for LBW off lead pacer Jaydev Undakat and a suicidal attempt for a single that could have easily had him run out.

He was also dropped in the gully region on 46 but instead the ball deflected to the boundary, bringing up his half century.

The limited DRS in use was a talking point once again with Unadkat at the receiving end on both occasions with Saha being the batsman.

In the first instance, which took place in the third over of the day, Saha was adjudged out by the on-field umpire but on referral, third umpire S Ravi gave him not out. The ball shaped back in at sharply and Saha appeared to be plumb in front.

The second instance came late in the session and this time the ball seemed to be crashing the stumps but the on-field umpire did not give it out this time.

On referral, the replays showed only half of the ball was in line of the impact, therefore, the third umpire stayed with the on-field umpire's call, much to the frustration of Unadkat. He was so sure about the call that he started celebrating even before the umpire's decision.

It was a shaky knock from Saha but he did have his moments, including two gorgeous cover drives off Unadkat before stepping out to smash spinner Jadeja for a straight six over mid-off.

Saurashtra found a much-needed breakthrough in the eighth over after lunch when against the run of play, Chatterjee was caught at short leg off Jadeja.

That allowed Saurashtra to build pressure on the opposition and soon after, Saha's stay in the middle finally ended after played on to his stumps off medium pacer Prerak Mankad. It was a thick edge which just kissed the off-stump to dislodge the bails.

Towards the end of the afternoon session, left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya crashed through Shahbaz Ahmed's stumps to make it 263 for six. It was just the kind of session Saurashstra wanted as they conceded only 46 runs in 28 overs and more importantly took three wickets.

