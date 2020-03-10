Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra *

384/8 (160.0)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal

Toss won by Saurashtra (decided to bat)
Live

ROAD SAFETY T20 WORLD SERIES, 2020 Match 3, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 10 March, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan Legends *

62/3 (10.3)

Sri Lankan Legends
v/s
Indian Legends
Indian Legends

Indian Legends beat Sri Lankan Legends by 5 wickets

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

11 Mar, 202017:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

Ranji Trophy Final: Will Give My All to Win Ranji Title: Jaydev Unadkat

Unadkat's side has been strengthened with the return of Cheteshwar Pujara and while the batsman was unwell on Monday and retired hurt, the captain is confident that Pujara will come out all guns blazing on Tuesday.

IANS |March 10, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
Ranji Trophy Final: Will Give My All to Win Ranji Title: Jaydev Unadkat

Four wickets in 3.2 overs was how Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat single-handedly took the team to the final of the Ranji Trophy on the fifth afternoon in the semi-final clash against Gujarat. But the captain isn't done and wants the trophy in the cabinet.

"It has been a dream season for me and the numbers I have, I can't be happier than this. Having said that, it is about chasing the trophy and not records. And in the process if I get a few records that is okay. But it is all about chasing the one trophy that Saurashtra has never won. I will give everything for that," he told bcci.tv after the opening day's action against Bengal in the final.

Unadkat's side has been strengthened with the return of Cheteshwar Pujara and while the batsman was unwell on Monday and retired hurt, the captain is confident that Pujara will come out all guns blazing on Tuesday.

"Happy to have my best friend Cheteshwar back on the field as he has been a pillar for us. Couldn't have been a bigger occasion than playing in the finals and that too on his home ground where he has scored plenty of runs. He was a bit unwell so he couldn't bat in his usual position and hopefully he will come out and bat well," he smiled.

Jaydev UnadkatRanji Trophy final

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more