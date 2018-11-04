Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ranji Trophy Group A: Mumbai Play a Draw Against Railways, Bag Three Points

PTI | Updated: November 4, 2018, 8:00 PM IST
Aditya Tare. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Former Mumbai skipper Aditya Tare scored his eighth first-class hundred on an inconsequential final day of their Ranji Trophy group A encounter against Railways here on Sunday.

Having ensured three points by virtue of 104-run first innings lead by the end of the third day, Mumbai decided against sporting declaration reaching 321 for 5 when captains decided to call time.

Tare (100 no, 187 balls) and all-rounder Shivam Dubey (69 no, 99 balls) added 163 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket stand. Tare's innings had 11 fours and two sixes and Shivam smashed eight fours and a couple of sixes.

The duo came together when Mumbai were 158 for 5 in their second innings but Tare-Dube didn't feel much pressure as the overall lead had already swelled to 262 runs by then.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi (3/86 in 36 overs) was the most successful bowler for Railways.

Siddhesh Lad (76, 168 balls) also continued in rich vein of form having scored 99 in the first innings. Lad will however rue the fact that he missed three-figure mark twice during the match and was dismissed by left-arm orthodox on both occasions.

First Published: November 4, 2018, 8:00 PM IST
