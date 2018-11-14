Ranji Trophy Group A Round-up: Tyagi Shines as Railways Lead Saurashtra by 130 Runs

Loading...
For Railways, Tyagi was impressive in the second innings with his unbeaten knock of 73 in 182-balls.
While all the other batsmen failed, 18-year-old Tyagi kept the score-board ticking.
His knock ensured that Railways managed to get past the 250-run-mark and ended the third day on 278/8.
After opting to bat, Railways were bowled out for 200 in the first innings. Saurashtra then took a crucial 148-run first-innings lead with Ravindra Jadeja remaining unbeaten on 178 as they
posted 348 on the board.
Resuming the day on 344/8, Saurashtra managed to add just four runs.
But their bowlers rose to the occasion in the second innings, grabbing eight wickets and keeping afloat chances of an outright win. Slow-arm left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (4-79) did the bulk of the damage. Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3 wickets but conceded 104 runs.
Come Day 4, Saurashtra will aim to scuttle out Railways as quickly as possible and then chase the target.
Brief Scores: At Rajkot: Railways 200 and 278/8 (Harsh Tyagi 73 not out, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4-79) versus Saurashtra 348 all out (Ravindra Jadeja 178 not out, Harsh Tyagi 3-78). Railways lead by 130 runs.
At Vadodara: Baroda 322 and 367/3 (Vishnu Solanki 156 batting, Kedar Devdhar 91) versus Maharashtra 268 all out. (Naushad Shaikh 65, Chirag Khurana 56, Swapnil Singh 5-78). Baroda lead by 421 runs.
At Valsad: Gujarat 538/7 Declared (Dhruv Raval 116 not out, Manprit Juneja 107, Vishal Kushwah 3-92) versus Chhattisgarh 366/7 (Vishal Kushwah 117 batting, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 110, Arzan Nagwasalla 3-66). Chhattisgarh trail by 172 runs.
At Nagpur: Vidarbha 307 and 72/2 (Ganesh Satish 24 batting, Wasim Jaffer 21 batting) against Karnataka 378 all out (Dega Nischal 113, B R Sharath 103, Aditya Sarvate 5-91). Vidarbha lead by 1-run.
First Published: November 14, 2018, 10:47 PM IST